How to make an automatic potion brewer in Minecraft

Whether it is for fun or to equip themselves better, Minecraft players are constantly upgrading their weapons and armor. However, the majority of them often forget how useful potions can be in situations that involve facing a tough opponent. Part of the reason these items are neglected so often is that brewing them is not easy.

However, with the help of redstone, an automatic potion brewer can be set up in Minecraft. Here's how to build that.

Building a potion brewer in Minecraft

Items required for the contraption

Here are the items you'll need to make the redstone contraption:

84 solid blocks

37 redstone torch

27 hopper

19 comparators

18 redstone lamps

18 item frames

16 droppers

16 buttons

16 stairs

16 signs

4 chests

8 glass

3 water buckets

2 barrels

2 redstone dust

2 levers

1 brew stand

1 soul sand

1 sticky piston

Process of making automatic brewer

Before you start building, you need to find the right spot for the automatic potion brewer. Any flat surface will work in this case. Here are the steps you'll need to follow to create the contraption:

Step 1 of making the redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: Put down a barrel with a hopper going into it and a brewing stand on top of the hopper.

Step 2 of making the redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: Place more hoppers that are connected to the first one, as shown in the above image. The way the hoppers are connected is crucial for the farm to function properly.

Step 3 of making the redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Place two double chests on the hoppers as shown in the image above, and place an item frame on each chest.

Step 4 of making the redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Step 4: Remove a single block from under the hopper attached to the barrel and place a redstone torch in that space. Then, put down two redstone dust next to it as shown. After that, add a solid block over the last redstone dust and put a lever on it.

Step 5 making the redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Step 5: Place four redstone torches, two solid blocks, and the comparator in the same way, as demonstrated in the image above.

Making the redstone contraption in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Step 6: Now, add two redstone lamps in front of the two torches at the top. You need to put blaze powder in the left chest and water bottles in the right one. If the chests are empty, the redstone lamps will stop glowing, indicating that they need to be filled again.

Now, you need to build the other part of the brewer that uses droppers and hoppers. Here are the steps that need to be followed:

Making the dropper-hopper mechanism in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: Place three hoppers that go into the brewing stand.

The second step (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: Leaving a block's gap, place a solid block right below the third hopper. Above that block, position a dropper facing up. On the side of the hopper, place a single stair and then put a button below it. A sign also needs to go on top of the solid block, on which you can write the name of the item the dropper contains.

Third step of the process (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Create an indicator system using three solid blocks, a comparator, and redstone torches, as shown in the image above.

Your Minecraft automatic potion brewer is now complete. However, in its current state, the contraption can only brew a single item. To be able to make all the potions — including the upgraded ones — you have to follow the previous steps and build the dropper-hopper system sixteen times.

How to use the contraption

Once you have placed different brewing ingredients in each dropper, you simply need to push the button below the stairs of the different droppers. These ingredients will then be added to the brewing stand, and the resulting potion will be brewed.

