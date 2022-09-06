How to make all effect Minecraft potions in 2022

Potions in Minecraft are very useful. Often, they are the difference between life and death. A Potion of Fire Resistance can be vital in surviving the Nether, and potions of slow-falling are paramount in the end. Many potions are also the subject of achievements and advancements.

Brewing them is not easy, though. It requires trips to the Nether and a lot of Minecraft items that can ultimately be very difficult to obtain. Turtle shells, Nether wart, phantom membranes, glistering melon slices, and other rare items can be used.

There are several potions in Minecraft which have different effects on the drinker and the one at whom a splash potion is thrown. Here's how to make them.

Minecraft brewing: A complete guide to potions

What Minecraft players need

Required items:

Brewing stands

Nether wart

Blaze powder

Water bottles

The first thing gamers will need to brew any potion is awkward potions from a brewing stand. Stands can be found in villages or crafted with a blaze rod and three stone blocks.

Gamers can place the water bottles on the brewing stand (it can hold up to three) and brew them at the same time. Putting the Nether wart in the top slot and the blaze powder into the fuel slot will start the process.

This will brew the water bottles into awkward potions. Gamers will then need to change the brewing material to turn them into different potions.

The awkward potions can stay in their slots, but the Nether wart has to change, or nothing will happen. If the blaze powder runs out, it can be refilled as necessary.

Brewing ingredients

Here's what brewing ingredients make which potions:

Sugar as a brewing ingredient will brew a potion of speed.

A rabbit's foot will brew a potion of jump boost.

Glistering melon slices will create potions of instant health.

A spider's eye will create a potion of poison.

For a Potion of Water Breathing, use a pufferfish.

Going further, some of the potions require unique items:

Ghast tears are used for potions of regeneration.

A turtle shell brews a potion of resistance and slowness. This potion is called Potion of the Turtle Master.

Phantom membranes are used for potions of slow falling.

Magma cream is the ingredient for a Potion of Fire Resistance.

A night vision potion is made from golden carrots.

Blaze powder itself makes potions of strength.

A ghast tear brews a Potion of Regeneration.

Using a fermented spider's eye will make a Potion of Weakness.

Corrupting potions

To corrupt a potion, which often reverses the effect, players will need to use a fermented spider's eye. It only corrupts if it is used on an existing potion, otherwise, it just makes the weakness potion:

A Potion of Slowness can be made with the same brewing ingredient out of a Potion of Speed Boost or Leaping.

A Potion of Harming is done the same way with a Potion of Instant Healing or a Potion of Poison.

A Potion of Slowness is simply a corrupted Potion of Speed or Jump Boost.

Potions in Minecraft (Image via Cinder on YouTube)

To corrupt it, players must place the potion in the brewing stand and put a fermented spider's eye in the brewing ingredient spot. This will automatically begin the process.

Changing existing potions

Using redstone increases the duration of the potion. Using gunpowder turns it into a splash potion which can be thrown at players or mobs. Fermented spider's eyes will corrupt any potion they are added to.

Dragon's Breath can be used to turn a Minecraft splash potion into a lingering potion, which will put the status effect in the air.

