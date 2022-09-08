How to make the best fishing rod in Minecraft

Fishing is a highly underrated activity in Minecraft that can grant big rewards and some valuable treasures. To do the same, a regular fishing rod needs to be crafted by the players using a crafting recipe.

However, to get the most out of a fishing rod, players need to attach enchantments to guarantee better loot than endlessly fishing across water biomes in the world. There is an extensive process for players to craft one in Minecraft.

There are five major enchantments that one can use with a fishing rod to get good loot and grab more treasures. Here's how players can make one in Minecraft.

How to make a Fishing Rod in Minecraft

To make an enchanted fishing rod, one needs to know how to make a fishing rod first in Minecraft. Some believe that crafting a fishing rod is much easier than searching for one. Several resources might be used during the search that can be saved if one knows how to craft it.

To make a fishing rod, all the players need to have two strings and three sticks. Once they have this equipment, they need to open their crafting menu and get ready to follow the recipe.

Now all they need to do is arrange the sticks diagonally across the crafting table. Then, under the top-right stick, place the two strings vertically. This will create a fishing rod as required to enchant it next.

To use a fishing rod, players need to right-click towards the water body to throw the line and wait for the water to ripple until it has caught something. Then right-click again to reel it back in and see what they have caught using it.

How to make an enchanted fishing rod

Fishing rods can be easily enchanted if players have an enchanting table, an anvil, or know how to use game commands to perform the action. Once they have that ready, the items required to enchant the fishing rod are fairly basic in Minecraft.

All they need are three lapis lazuli and one fishing rod. Players can easily mine it between Y -11 and -27 below ground level. If they are unable to, it can be easily smelt using a furnace.

Once a player has all that in their inventory, the next step comes to enchanting it using an enchanting table. In the Enchant menu, place the fishing rod in the first box and then place three lapis lazuli in the second box.

As mentioned before, these are the following five enchantments that can be applied to a fishing rod:

Curse of Vanishing: Cursed item will disappear after player dies

Luck of the Sea: Increases chances of catching valuable items

Lure: Increases the rate of fish biting your hook

Mending: Uses xp to mend your tools, weapons, and armor

Unbreaking: Increases durability of item, in effect, by decreasing the chance of the tool, weapon, or armor taking durability damage when used

Once a player has placed their fishing rod and lapis lazuli in the two boxes, they will see the enchantment slots display up to three enchantment options. Each of them will display a number on the right, which is the XP level that they must unlock and view the enchantment.

The higher the experience points required to unlock it, the better it is. If they don't have enough levels, they can always earn more experience points by killing mobs or using the /xp command.

A Fishing Rod with Luck of The Sea Enchantment (Image via DigMinecraft)

The enchantment above says Luck of the Sea II and it costs three lapis lazuli and three enchantment levels. It is one of the three that players can select from the enchanting table. This should increase the chances of catching more rare items such as pufferfish or clownfish.

A successfully crafted enchanted fishing rod (Image via DigMinecraft)

Now, players need to select the enchantment they wish to apply to the fishing rod. They will be able to see it in their inventory successfully.

