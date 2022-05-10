How to make a blast furnace in Immersive Engineering in Minecraft

Mods are one of the most widely used external features associated with Minecraft. While they are not in the game officially, mods are used to modify the game and change it in previously unimaginable ways.

Mods help players change, remove, or add stuff to Minecraft. They can add new mobs, change how entities behave, and even redesign how entire mechanics work in the game. One mod that has gained significant popularity is Immersive Engineering.

Immersive Engineering is a technology-based mod that aims to bring machines and contraptions inspired by realism. It seeks to move away from blocky and cartoon-like designs.

For example, instead of red tubes for pipes or transportation devices, the mod introduces actual pipelines and hanging powerlines into the game, along with tons of new machines.

Minecraft mods: Making blast furnace in Immersive Engineering mod

A blast furnace is a machine required to make steel in the Immersive Engineering mod. Steel is of the utmost importance in the mod, as it is used to make nearly every machine added with it, like wire coils, lightning rod bases, radiator blocks, steel scaffolding, and most importantly, engineering blocks.

To build the blast furnace, users will need to collect a few items. The first is blast brick block, which is what a blast furnace in IE is made of. The recipe for blast bricks requires four regular bricks, four nether bricks, and a single blaze powder.

This needs gamers to journey into the nether and try to find the nether-based items. Twenty-seven blast bricks are required for a blast furnace.

However, not everyone needs to travel to the nether to get nether bricks and blaze powder. Players who happen to use the revolution 2 pack and follow the questbook included with it can construct the blast furnace without traveling to the nether.

This is made possible because the nether bricks and blaze powder are available as quest rewards.

To build a blast furnace or a “crude” blast furnace in the Immersive Engineering mod, Minecraft users need to place down their 27 blast bricks in the design of a 3x3 solid cube. After that, they need to use an item called the “Engineer’s Hammer” on it.

Gamers can craft the engineer’s hammer using two sticks, two iron ingots, and one piece of string.

Opening the furnace, Minecraft users will notice that it has four slots. The slot on the bottom left is for the fuel source, the top left is for the iron ingots, the resultant steel ingots go in the top-right space, and the slot on the bottom right is for the slag produced in the process.

