How to make a book and quill in Minecraft 1.19

Book and quill is a special item that can be used to write in Minecraft 1.19. There are several kinds of books in the game that players can use in different ways. Normal books can be used for trading and crafting bookshelves, while enchanted books can be used to apply powerups to items. However, the boo and quill item is unique because players get to actually open it and write on it.

When players start their journey in the vast sandbox game, they can use this type of book to write about their experiences or even use it as a redstone component with a lectern. Crafting or obtaining this book is also fairly easy as long as players have all the required items.

Crafting recipe and uses of the book and quill in Minecraft 1.19

How to craft or obtain the book

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players will need three major items to craft this kind of book: a normal book, an ink sac, and a feather. Books can be crafted by combining three papers with one leather. Ink sacs can be obtained by killing normal Squids found underwater. Finally, feathers can be obtained by either killing chickens or parrots.

Once players gather all three of these items, they can be placed in the crafting slots to obtain a book and quill. The book must be on the left-hand side of the ink sac, and the feather should be below the ink sac in the crafting slots.

Book and quill present in a buried chest (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Other than this, players can also find books and quills in buried treasure chests. The chance of this item being generated in a chest is 18.9%, and it is therefore quite rare to find them naturally.

How to use the book

This item can be used in three different ways: for writing, as a redstone component, and for trading.

Writing and signing

The book can be used to write (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The main use of this item is to write anything in the game. Players can right-click on it and open the writing GUI. In Java Edition, they will contain 100 pages, whereas, in Bedrock Edition, the item will contain 50 pages. On each page, users can write up to 798 characters in 14 lines. Players will also have the ability to copy and paste any text into these books, though the copied text should not exceed more than one page.

Once the player has written everything and wants to lock the book, they can press the 'Sign' button and write the title of the book to lock it permanently. Once the book is locked, it can no longer be edited in any way.

Emitting redstone signal through lecterns

Redstone signal is emitted by the lectern (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

These are special books that can be placed on a lectern. A Lectern is an item that is solely used to employ villagers or send redstone signals by placing books and quills. The redstone signal strength depends on the page number displayed before it was placed. On page 100, the lectern will emit a redstone signal strength of 15.

Trading

Librarians can trade emeralds (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In Java Edition, an expert-level librarian villager will have a 50% chance of buying two books and quills for one emerald. In Bedrock Edition, the expert-level librarian will always buy one book and quill for one emerald.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far