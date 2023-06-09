How to make the costliest armor in Minecraft using armor trims

Minecraft 1.20, or the "Trails & Tales" update, introduced a new way to customize armor by way of armor trimming. By using various materials and new items known as smithing templates, players can add trim patterns to their armor. A smithing template also exists that permits the upgradation of diamond gear into netherite quality.

However, what form of armor in Minecraft 1.20 is the costliest? One of the most poignant arguments can be made for full netherite armor trimmed with netherite using the Silence pattern. This is due to netherite ingots being tough to acquire and the Silence pattern having the lowest drop rate among its counterparts.

So, how do players create this expensive and fairly rare armor set in Minecraft 1.20? The process will take time when it comes to sourcing materials, but assembling them shouldn't be too difficult.

Resources needed and steps to create costly netherite-on-netherite armor in Minecraft 1.20

If you want to make a suit of Silence pattern netherite armor in Minecraft, you'll need some pretty tough-to-find materials. If you don't have netherite armor lying around already, you'll need diamond armor to serve as a base and netherite upgrade templates to bring this armor into netherite quality.

Here are the resources needed for netherite Silence armor:

Four netherite upgrade templates (if you don't already have a full suit of netherite armor available), which can be found in bastion remnant loot chests within the Nether and have a 100% appearance rate in these structures' treasure rooms.

Four Silence armor trim pattern smithing templates (they can be looted from ancient city structures with a 1.2% appearance rate in loot chests)

Eight netherite ingots (a single ingot is created by combining four gold ingots and four pieces of netherite scrap)

A smithing table block (created by combining four wooden plank blocks and two iron ingots)

Here are the steps you can follow to assemble netherite Silence armor in Minecraft 1.20:

If you have netherite armor already, skip this step. Otherwise, open your smithing table and insert your diamond armor set piece by piece with netherite upgrade templates and netherite ingots. This will convert them into netherite armor. Be sure to assemble the full set and place it in your inventory. Next, place your netherite armor set into the smithing table piece by piece, but this time add your netherite ingot and your Silence armor trim smithing templates instead. This will trim the netherite armor pieces. You can then remove them from the output slot and place them in your inventory. Once the process is completed for your netherite helmet, chest plate, leggings, and boots, simply equip them or place them on an armor stand and enjoy!

That's all there is to it! The toughest portion of this process is undoubtedly getting enough netherite scrap to make the necessary ingots and sourcing the Silence templates, as they are the rarest of their kind.

Fortunately, Minecraft players can combine seven diamonds with a Silence template and a cobbled deepslate block to copy their template without needing to loot more.

