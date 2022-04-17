How to make a cottage in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game about surviving in a harsh and danger-filled world. This means that players will require the basics or essentials of survival when trying to get through the challenges of the world.

These essentials include food, weapons, armor, tools, and most importantly, shelter. Building is a mechanic that plays a huge role when playing the survival mode of the game. It is mainly used to build and gradually improve player-made bases.

While many players make castles, apartment buildings, or box-shaped houses, some opt for a cottage as they seek a peaceful, atmospheric and aesthetic build. Cottage builds are usually situated in a forest biome, in order to relate more to the surroundings and nature.

This article will guide players on how to build a cottage in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Guide on how to make cottages

This article will present three examples of YouTubers who have built some exemplary cottages, in an attempt to let the experience speak for itself as far as building cottages. Players can choose to follow the tutorial they want. All three are somewhat different from each other.

1) Forest Cottage (Credit: YouTube/BigTonyMC)

This build contains a simple and cute Minecraft cottage located inside a forest biome. The build is described as a “secluded” forest retreat” by the creator. Some of the most common materials used in building this cottage are wooden planks, wooden slabs, wooden stairs, wooden logs, a ton of regular bricks and stone bricks.

The foundational pillars for the cottage are made using oak logs. When filling in the area between the logs, which serves to be the space where the walls are located, the player has used a single layer of stone bricks, with the rest of the wall being made of white wool blocks with glass window panes at their center.

The floor is made using wooden planks and a smaller outer layer of stone bricks to showcase the fortification of the foundation.

The frame of the roof is made using wooden slabs, with stairs being used to shape it. Wooden logs are used instead of slabs above all four of the main walls. The roof is filled in using wooden brick stairs.

The interior can be done according to the player. However, BigTonyMC has decorated the interior with basic amenities like a furnace, crafting table, anvil armor stand with armor, lanterns, bookcases, chests, and more.

2) Small Cottage (Credit: YouTube/Zaypixel)

This build by Minecraft YouTuber Zaypixel tells the story of a “charming, cozy, and tiny cottage” as it is described by the builder. The materials include a ton of wooden blocks like slabs, stairs, planks, logs, trapdoors, fences and tone blocks like stone, bricks, mossy cobblestone, cracked stone bricks, stone brick stairs, and more.

The foundation of the build is done using cracked stone blocks and mossy stone blocks, with wooden planks in the middle. Eight pillars made of wooden logs are used as a support structure and frame for the base.

The walls are filled in with birch logs and have windows in between (all except one, which has a door).

The roof frame is made using wooden stairs and is filled in with brick stairs and granite stairs. Instead of the traditional inclined rooftop design, the creator has gone with an intersection of blocks on the roof. Decoration can be done by players as they see fit, using flowers, grass, trapdoors, etc.

3) Wooden Cottage build (Credit: YouTube/Ayvocado)

This aesthetic cottage build by popular Minecraft builder Ayvocado is simple, yet atmospheric and pretty. The foundation is quite flat, made predominantly with wooden slabs, with the edges built like supports using cobblestone stairs. Each side has multiple pillars on which the rest of the cottage is built.

A medieval cottage by Avyocado (Image via YouTube/Avyocado)

The frame for the walls is built using oak logs, which is then filled in with stripped oak logs and a trapdoor as a window. The front porch is built using cobblestone, and leads nicely up to the door, with lanterns all around, and then the exterior is decorated with leaf blocks, flowers, flowerpots, and more.

