How to make custom paintings in Minecraft

Paintings add a lot of aesthetic appeal to Minecraft bases. However, the stock paintings provided in the game are a little uninspiring at times.

Fortunately, with a few quick tricks, players can create their own custom paintings, including funny memes, to improve the look of their base.

Players on both Java and Bedrock Edition can create their own paintings fairly quickly. While it'll take a few steps, once players know what they're doing, they will likely commit it to memory and will be able to perform the tricks in the future.

Steps to create custom paintings in Minecraft

There are multiple ways to create custom paintings before placing them in a game world (Image via Youtube user Grian)

Custom paintings in Minecraft can be created in a number of ways and take almost no materials to make. This allows players to decorate at will and only use up a handful of sticks and a few blocks of wool.

Creating custom paintings can be carried out via different avenues. These include manipulating Minecraft's core .jar file, creating a resource pack, or placing them directly into a world's save folder.

The easiest of the three is likely the creation of a resource pack. This can be done quite easily, thanks to a large number of sites. To demonstrate how this is done, an example will be used. However, this is by no means the only site capable of generating custom painting resource packs.

Below, players can find step-by-step instructions on how to create their custom paintings:

Head to a custom painting site such as Mcpaintings.com. On Mcpaintings, players will see different painting dimensions on the left side of the screen. By clicking these, players can upload an image of their choice from their machine. Upon uploading an image, players can crop the image to their liking on the right. Once the cropping is finished, simply click on the next blank image or dimension to continue uploading and cropping images for any painting dimensions you want to use. When all the needed paintings have been uploaded and cropped, players can press the Download Pack button. Select a name and description for the pack followed by the version of the game it will be uploaded to.

Next, players will need to import their resource pack into the game. The rules for Java and Bedrock on Android can be found below:

Java Edition

Download the resource pack file. Open Minecraft, navigate to Options, Resource Packs and then Open Resource Pack Folder. This will open the game's resource pack folder, where players can place their newly-downloaded zip file. The game may need to be restarted afterwards. With Minecraft reopened or still opened, navigate to Options and then Resource Packs. The custom painting pack should now be selectable for use.

Bedrock Edition (Android)

Download the resource pack file. If it's a .zip file, it will need to have its file extension renamed into a .mcpack file. Open the file with Minecraft. If this doesn't work, it may be necessary to use a third-party file explorer program. Once the game is open, navigate to Options, select Global Resources, open My Packs, and select your new resource pack. The game may need to be restarted before the pack can be activated. Select Activate and enjoy!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh