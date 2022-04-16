How to make custom paintings in Minecraft

Decoration has always been a significant aspect of Minecraft. Since the game focuses so much on building and creating new structures out of blocks, it gives players the necessary resources (and more) to make their build look as beautiful as possible.

Many of the blocks in the game even have their collective category, named “decoration blocks. These blocks are only used for decoration or building. Blocks are what form the primary decoration process. However, secondary entities like paintings can play an even more prominent role in a player-made structure’s decoration process.

While the game provides players with a few painting designs, each is randomly generated out of a small list of possibilities. This can change as players have the tools to create their paintings in the game. This article will guide them through the process of making a customized painting.

There are a few ways to craft or make custom paintings in the game. Both of these are listed below.

Minecraft: How to design a custom painting

1) Custom paintings in vanilla Minecraft

While many methods of making custom paintings include mods and third-party websites, this method by YouTuber and content creator Grian allows players to create their paintings in the vanilla version of the game.

The most basic method in Grian’s tutorial talks about filling a gigantic area of the map with blocks of the same color and then using an empty map. When the map is filled out with the colored area as the background, the player can use blocks to write something or construct any structure of their liking.

However, the structure will have to be bigger than usual, as the map is relatively small. In the tutorial above, Grian shares a build by another player that he promptly copies onto a map.

Placing that map on a wall later gives it the appearance of a painting. Players can even design a portion of their map as a painting using this method. Players are advised to use world edits to fill up the map with blocks of the same color. Otherwise, the process can take time due to cleaning and terraforming.

2) Mods

Players can use mods to import their custom painting designs into the game. The Paintings ++ is a mod that is available on Forge. It allows players to add an infinite amount of paintings to the game. It also includes a new painting GUI and a new resource pack called the Painting pack.

Another mod, known as the Joy of Painting mod, adds a blank canvas, painting mechanics, color brushes, paint colors, and more to the game. Players can draw or paint whatever they want on a blank canvas and then hang it on the walls of their structures.

New painting sound effects, brush opacity, the option to undo mistakes with the “CTRL+Z” combination, and different canvas sizes are also added.

What purpose do paintings serve in Minecraft?

Paintings in Minecraft serve the same purpose as their real-life counterparts. They can be hung on walls. Their primary purpose is to hang around and look pretty. However, they do serve an interesting secondary purpose: hiding secret entrances.

If used to cover up a secret doorway or path, players will notice that they can walk through a painting, straight into the room, or the path behind it.

To create the default paintings given in the game, players need a single block of wool in any color and eight sticks. This will produce a painting with a randomized canvas selected from the 26 canvasses within the game. Three paintings can also be bought from master-level shepherd villagers for two emeralds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar