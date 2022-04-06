How to make a gun in Minecraft

Minecraft users looking to take their combat skills up a notch may want to use something a little bit more effective than a sword or a crossbow. They can get creative and 'make guns' that they can use.

Gamers looking for actual guns they can hold in their hand will need to download mods, though there is another way.

How players can make a gun in Minecraft without mods

Players can create blocks using simple redstone methods and combine that with dispensers. By utilizing these methods, they will be able to create a sort of gun that meets their preferences.

Users can actually load them with multiple items, including arrows, fire charges, splash potions, and more. The only problem in survival mode is crafting enough arrows to run this fast-firing weapon.

First step

Gamers must first select the block they wish to use for their base (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players will want to do is choose the base type of blocks they want to use. For the base, they can use almost anything they want. Users can place this block wherever they wish to have a clear shot at enemies.

For the purposes of this guide, it will only show them how to create a simple gun that gamers can easily create and place at will, but its power can be increased easily.

Second step

Players can place the dispenser in front of the original block in the direction they wish to fire (Image via Minecraft)

The subsequent thing users should do is place redstone on top of the block. This will allow them to have a circuit when they place down a redstone torch on the back of the base block.

Gamers may then place a lever on the block, which will be the on and off switch for this weapon. They should first toggle the switch to the off position to ensure that the weapon does not fire when they load it.

Third step

With a little bit of redstone, players can toggle the gun on or off to fire continuously (Image via Minecraft)

Users will need to load the dispenser. For this step, placing max stacks of arrows is the easiest way for them to have a weapon that will shoot very quickly and be the most gun-type ammunition that it can shoot.

However, gamers can also use fire charges, splash potions, and more, which will rapidly shoot out of the gun in the direction the dispenser is facing.

Getting gun mods

Players can fire lots of items with the dispenser, including fire charges and even spawn eggs (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers looking for a more hands-on experience may not find what they are looking for without mods. Guns are not built into the vanilla experience.

To ensure they can get guns in-game, users will want to download a mod that features weapons. An example of this would be MrCrayfish's Gun Mod, which they can download here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer