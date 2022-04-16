How to make hydrogen peroxide in Minecraft

Minecraft Education Edition is a truly unique version of the game. There are so many different aspects when compared to the base game that it almost feels like an entirely new title. Players can code, learn about current events and even try to reduce the impact of climate change.

One of the biggest proponents of it feeling like a new game is the chemistry update. This update introduced tons of features that are now a staple of the title, such as elements and the compound creator.

Hydrogen peroxide, which many people have as a common product in their homes, is a product that can be made with elements and the compound creator. Here's how to do that and what to use it for.

Hydrogen peroxide in Minecraft: How to make it and what to use it for

Hydrogen peroxide cannot be obtained through the Creative menu or found naturally in the world. It must be created by players and can be made with the following elements:

Two hydrogen

Two oxygen

Crafters can, however, get those elements and others from the Creative menu. If they want to make multiple hydrogen peroxides, they'll need to acquire more than the two of each element required for the crafting recipe.

The next step is to access the compound creator. Here, gamers will see a grid much like the crafting grid in a crafting table.

Crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Players can place the requisite elements in the table in any position, and it will always produce the same item no matter where they're slotted.

The product can be found on the right side of the user interface. Crafters can remove the item from the output box and place it in their inventory.

Jethromcpe @Jethro_MCPE hydrogen peroxide to charcoal and soap



-The Lab Table allows you to create Minecraft items by combining elements and compounds in a grid. For example, adding water and sodium hypochlorite makes bleach, which a player can use to turn wool white. hydrogen peroxide to charcoal and soap-The Lab Table allows you to create Minecraft items by combining elements and compounds in a grid. For example, adding water and sodium hypochlorite makes bleach, which a player can use to turn wool white.

Unfortunately for Java Edition players, they do not have access to this feature. It is exclusive to Education Edition, but Bedrock players have the option to enable educational features on certain worlds.

As far as applications go, hydrogen peroxide is only useful for one item right now. Glowsticks require hydrogen peroxide and the following items:

Dye (can be any color)

Six Polyethylene

Luminol

Muigilario @muigilario I was playing Minecraft With My Bro, and he somehow got a glowstick?!? If anybody knows anything about this, tell me. I was playing Minecraft With My Bro, and he somehow got a glowstick?!? If anybody knows anything about this, tell me. https://t.co/OkROTmG3Tc

The glowstick will glow when shaken and can be used to give color to a space. Unfortunately, these do not actually emit any light, so Minecraft players can't use them to see if the light level is already low.

Because of this, many use them for aesthetical purposes and have even pretended that they are the Minecraft version of lightsabers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul