Minecraft is a game all about exploration, creativity, and mining. The latter is especially important, as the materials you gather can be used to create everything from armor and tools to buildings and even machines. One of the most essential tools for mining is the pickaxe, which allows you to break through stone and other hard materials. But not all pickaxes are created equal. Some are faster, more durable, and more versatile than others.

Did you know that it's possible to create the fastest pickaxe in Minecraft? In this article, we will show you how to create the fastest pickaxe in Minecraft.

Fastest pickaxe in Minecraft

In Minecraft, the quickest pickaxe material available is gold. It has the ability to mine blocks instantly, making it an excellent choice for gathering large amounts of stone or dirt.

However, gold's low durability is a significant drawback. After just 33 uses, the golden pickaxe will break, making it less than ideal for long-term usage. Netherite is the second-fastest pickaxe material, and it's only found in the Nether dimension. Netherite is a long-lasting pickaxe material, although it is slightly slower than gold.

Step 1: Make a Diamond Pickaxe

Making a diamond pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

The first step is to craft a diamond pickaxe. Diamonds are a rare and valuable resource in Minecraft that can be found deep underground, usually near lava pools. You need three diamonds and two sticks to make a diamond pickaxe.

Place the diamonds in a horizontal row in the top row of the crafting grid, and place the sticks in a vertical column in the middle row. This will give you a diamond pickaxe with a durability of 1561 and a mining speed of eight.

Step 2: Turn it into Netherite Pickaxe

Crafting a Netherite pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

To upgrade your diamond pickaxe to a netherite pickaxe. Netherite is a new material that was added to the Nether Update (1.16) for both Java and Bedrock editions in Minecraft. It is stronger than diamonds and has higher durability and mining speed.

To upgrade your diamond pickaxe to a netherite pickaxe, you need a smithing table and one netherite ingot. Place the smithing table on the ground and use it to combine your diamond pickaxe with the netherite ingot. It is stronger than diamonds and has higher durability and mining speed. It is also fireproof, so it will not burn in lava or fire.

Step 3: Add enchantments

Adding enchantments (Image via Mojang)

To make the ultimate pickaxe in Minecraft, you must combine two things: a netherite pickaxe and four enchantments. A netherite pickaxe is the best base material for a pickaxe, as it has high speed, durability, and versatility.

The four enchantments that you need are:

Efficiency 5: This enchantment increases the mining speed of your pickaxe by 125%. This means that your netherite pickaxe will be almost as fast as a golden pickaxe. Unbreaking 3: This enchantment increases the durability of your pickaxe by 300%. This means that your netherite pickaxe will last for about 8128 uses before breaking. Mending 1: This enchantment allows your pickaxe to repair itself using experience orbs that you collect from mining or killing mobs. This means that your netherite pickaxe will never break as long as you have enough experience. Fortune 3: Increases the amount or chance of drops from certain blocks when mined with your pickaxe. For example, if you mine a diamond ore with Fortune 3, you will get an average of 2.2 diamonds instead of 1. Silk Touch 1 allows your pickaxe to mine blocks themselves instead of their usual drops. For example, if you mine a grass block with Silk Touch 1, you will get a grass block instead of dirt. However, you can only have one of these enchantments on your pickaxe at a time.

Note - Fortune 3 or Silk Touch 1: These enchantments have different effects on your pickaxe.

That's it, you just made the fastest pickaxe in Minecraft. A netherite pickaxe with Efficiency V can mine blocks almost instantly (0.05 seconds) and with Unbreaking III, it has a durability of 8128.

Bonus - Instamine with Haste: beacons and conduits

Beacons

Haste is a status effect in Minecraft that increases the speed and efficiency of mining and attacking. It can be obtained by placing a beacon with a pyramid of iron, gold, diamond, emerald, or netherite blocks underneath it and selecting the Haste option in the beacon menu.

The level and range of the Haste effect depend on the size and shape of the pyramid. The maximum level is Haste II, which requires a full pyramid of four layers. Haste can also be obtained by using commands or cheats. It makes the player’s arm swing faster, which means they can break blocks and hit enemies quicker.

Conduits

Another way to get Haste in Minecraft is to use a conduit. A conduit is a special block that can be activated underwater by placing it in a frame of prismarine, dark prismarine, sea lanterns, or prismarine bricks. The conduit provides Conduit Power to all players within its range, which includes Haste as well as underwater breathing, night vision, and increased damage to hostile mobs.

A conduit can have a range of 32 to 96 blocks, depending on the size and shape of the frame. To make a conduit, you need a heart of the sea and eight nautilus shells. The heart of the sea can be found in buried treasure chests, and nautilus shells can be obtained by fishing, killing drowned, or trading with wandering traders. The conduit is a useful device for underwater exploration and construction.

