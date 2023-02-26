How to make netherite pickaxe in Minecraft (2023)?

One of the main reasons Minecraft has a huge player base is because of the updates it receives every year. The developers keep the game alive by introducing new features and changing existing ones.

Sometimes, the changes made or features added are small-scale. However, this time around, the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update will bring major additions to how players unlock netherite items, tools, and weapons in the game.

Netherite pickaxe in Minecraft

Mining is something all players have to do, whether they are looking for resources or exploring the new caves of Minecraft. Diamond pickaxes are the most efficient craftable ones in the game.

If the player desires to make their diamond pickaxe even better, they can upgrade it to netherite.

Getting netherite pickaxe in version 1.19 and lower

Upgrading a diamond pickaxe to netherite (Image via Mojang)

Netherite was first introduced with the 1.16 update, and till now, minimal changes have been made to how it can be used. Players who are on version 1.19 or lower have to place their diamond pickaxe and a netherite ingot on a smithing table to create a netherite pickaxe. It will retain its enchantments after being upgraded.

Getting a netherite ingot is not easy, as it is one of the rarest resources in the game. Players will first have to find ancient debris, a rare ore that generates in the Nether world.

Ancient debris can be found in the Y-level range of eight to 22, with the highest concentration found between Y-levels 12 and 17. This means that players must venture deep into the Nether to find this valuable resource.

They will need not one but four ancient debris, and then they'll have to smelt it in a furnace. Upon doing so, players will get netherite scrap, the first crafting ingredient for netherite ingot.

Crafting recipe of netherite ingot (Image via Mojang)

With four netherite ingots, four gold ingots need to be placed on the crafting table, as shown in the above image. To upgrade a single diamond item, only one netherite ingot is required. Once it has been crafted, place it on the smithing table as shown, and collect the upgraded pickaxe.

Netherite pickaxe in Minecraft 1.20

A bastion in the game (Image via Mojang)

With the 1.20 update, major changes are planned to be made to how netherite items are acquired. Players will need not only a netherite ingot but also a new item called a netherite upgrade smithing template.

This is a rare uncraftable item that players will only find in the loot chests of bastions.

Treasure chests of bastions will always have a netherite upgrade smithing template, and the chances of other chests having one are 10%.

Upgrading a diamond pickaxe in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

With a smithing template and a netherite ingot acquired, players can finally upgrade their pickaxe by placing the items on a smithing table, as shown.

Smithing templates are uncraftable; however, once the player has acquired one, they can create their replicas, which works the same way.

To do so, place a cobblestone in the center slot, the template above it, and diamonds in all others.

Two templates can then be collected from the crafting table. Interested players can try out the new smithing template features in the latest snapshots and betas.

