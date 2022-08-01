How to make a Potion of Regeneration in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are various kinds of potions in Minecraft, and players should use the right one for their needs.

One such potion is the Potion of Regeneration, which restores a player's health over time.

Though Potions of Regeneration can be found in ancient cities as of Minecraft 1.19, it may be more economical to make them at a brewing stand.

A few materials are required to successfully create Potions of Regeneration. Players first need to create an Awkward Potion as a base. They must then add the final ingredient and convert the Awkward Potion into a Potion of Regeneration.

Step-by-step guide to brewing Potions of Regeneration in Minecraft 1.19

Ingredients for a potion of regeneration in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Amino)

Nether wart and ghast tears are the two primary ingredients that Minecraft players will need to create Potions of Regeneration.

Naturally, as part of the brewing process, players will need glass bottles and water to get the process started. All potions essentially begin as bottles of water and are converted into different bases, which are then formulated into specific potions.

The process of creating Potions of Regeneration can be tricky for newer players, so here's a quick step-by-step guide for them.

Once players have opened their brewing stand interface, they'll want to place up to three water bottles in the slots at the bottom of the UI. As long as one water bottle is placed at the bottom, the brewing process can continue. At the top slot of the brewing window, players can begin by placing a Nether wart. They will then need to ensure that they have enough blaze powder to fuel their brewing stand. This material can be obtained by breaking down blaze rods dropped from blazes in the Nether. The Nether wart should convert the water bottles into awkward potions after a short amount of time. Players can keep their Awkward Potions in their brewing stand for this step. They can then place a ghast tear in the same material slot the Nether wart was placed previously. This should transform the Awkward Potions into Potions of Regeneration.

It's worth noting that players can enhance the effects of their Potion of Regeneration by adding other materials.

For example, once players have their Potion of Regeneration, they can add glowstone dust to enhance the level of the potion. They can also add redstone dust to increase the duration of the effect. Both are helpful for Potions of Regeneration, as they can heal more substantially and for a longer duration before expiring.

Players will want to keep their regeneration potions active for as long as possible to ensure they receive maximum healing. For this reason, using redstone dust is highly beneficial for aspiring potion brewers. Getting the most out of your potions whenever possible is highly advised in order to make economical use of your precious materials.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

