How to make a repeater in Minecraft 1.19 update

The redstone repeater is a redstone activated block in the Minecraft 1.19 update, which can repeat a signal back to full strength, delay signals, and even prevent it from moving backward. If players want to build redstone contraptions, they need a repeater as it is essential in many of them. New players who have just started playing the game might not know how to craft and use this item properly.

Redstone is a core feature in the game that helps players send power signals that automate certain blocks. These power signals can be sent with a power source that can be controlled by the player. With certain blocks getting affected by these signals, players can create entire contraptions that can function with the flick of a switch. A repeater is an integral part of several redstone contraptions; hence, players must know how to craft them.

Crafting recipe and uses of redstone repeater in Minecraft 1.19 update

Crafting recipe

Crafting recipe for the redstone repeater (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In order to craft the repeater, players will need to gather the required items first. If players are familiar with redstone and have the required items, it can be quite easy to craft a repeater. This block requires three items: redstone torches, redstone dust, and stone blocks.

Stone blocks can be obtained by breaking them with a silk touch enchanted pickaxe or by smelting cobblestone blocks. Redstone dust can be obtained from redstone ore blocks. Finally, redstone torches can be crafted with redstone dust and a stick.

Once all these items are obtained, players can place one redstone dust in the middle with two redstone torches on either side, followed by three stone blocks placed horizontally below the redstone items. This will be crafted into a redstone repeater.

Redstone repeater found in a secret room underneath Ancient City (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Alternatively, repeaters naturally generate in every Jungle Temple and Ancient City structures as well. Ancient City will have a secret redstone contraption room underneath the city center statue. Players can directly mine the block from there to obtain one.

How to use the repeater

Redstone repeater used in jungle temple structure for a puzzle (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In order to learn to use a repeater, players need to understand the block in detail. When a player sends a redstone signal of level 15, the signal will die after 15 blocks of distance. However, if players want to rejuvenate the signal and increase the circuit length, they can use a repeater. This block will repeat that particular signal strength and extend it to another 15 blocks. The only downside to this is that there will be a delay of one redstone tick with each repeater placed, slowing down the entire contraption.

Similarly, if the repeater is set to a higher level of tick, it can also be used to delay a redstone signal after it is sent. It can also be used to change the direction of a redstone signal even if the contraption continues further.

