How to make a seagrass farm in Minecraft

Minecraft is known for its flora and fauna. Players can find many plant-based blocks in the game, including flowers, kelp, lily pads, grass, ferns, leaves, dropleaves, cacti, azalea, and more. While most plant-based blocks are found on land, some are found in underwater locations. One such plant is seagrass.

Seagrass is a plant block in Minecraft that players can find inside most ocean types (mostly on the bed of the ocean, or growing on an underwater block), aside from frozen oceans. Players can find the plant in two variants: regular seagrass and long seagrass. Seagrass is classified as a “non-solid block,” and gets destroyed if players try to mine it with anything other than shears.

This article will guide players on how to make a seagrass farm.

Minecraft: Steps to make a working seagrass farm

Seagrass farms are not uncommon in Minecraft. One of the best designs out there is given by Minecraft YouTuber stormfrenzy. The YouTuber has a small 10-minute tutorial on how to make a seagrass farm. Players can follow the steps below to recreate a working seagrass farm as made by stormfrenzy on YouTube:

Starting off, place a dropper in the ground that faces upwards, and then a dispenser on top of the dropper, also facing upwards.

Place some solid and non-transparent blocks on either side of the dropper/dispenser combo.

Add a border of wooden planks around the block structure.

Pick one side of the structure to be the front of the farm, and make a small frame with wooden slabs, stairs, and planks, as shown in the picture below. Fill every side except the front with tinted glass.

The frame of the farm enclosed in glass (Image via YouTube/stormfrenzy)

Make a border around the wooden frame using dark prismarine blocks and stairs.

Put pressure plates on all the lower wooden slabs in the central viewing area.

Dig down in front of the structure and carve a path to the now buried dropper. Make a line of redstone dust from the dropper leading outside.

Place some hoppers adjacent to the dropper. Add chests on top of the hoppers on the side of the structure as shown.

The storage for bonemeal (Image via YouTube/stormfrenzy)

Fill up the area that was previously dug for the redstone dust.

Set up a rail system with powered rails on either side of the covered-up area, then detector rails one block in, and then regular rails from there on.

Fill the structure with water source blocks at a height of one block.

Place a layer of temporary blocks above the water, and place water source blocks along its rear. This will produce flowing water, which is needed for the farm. Players can remove the temporary layer afterwards.

Place a minecart on the rails, install a button close by, and start the seagrass farm.

Seagrass can be identified as a grass-like plant in Minecraft that grows near the elongated kelp plant. It looks almost exactly like grass on the overworld’s surface. It is also found in underwater cave systems and swamps and can even generate on top of underwater gravel blocks at times. One of the biggest features of seagrass is that players can use it to feed and breed turtles.

