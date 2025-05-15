How to make simple happy ghast station in Minecraft

Happy ghast is a brand-new mob that will arrive with Minecraft's summer game drop. This mob is a friendly variant of the regular Nether ghast that allows you to fly on it using a harness. Since it is a ghast, it is a large, 4 x 4 block creature. Hence, it is not the easiest to navigate, especially at low altitude, when you want to get off or jump on it.

Ad

Thankfully, since Minecraft allows you to create almost any kind of structure, you can create a simple, happy ghast station in your base to get on and off the creature.

Steps to make a simple happy ghast station in Minecraft

1) Build the stairs up to a high enough area in your base

Start by building any kind of stairs from the edge of your base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, create a small stairway at the edge of your base. The stairs can be made either with regular blocks or stair blocks for an easy climb. Furthermore, players can even create a tower of blocks and place a ladder on it.

Ad

Trending

Of course, you can decorate and choose the type of stairs design that fits well with your base.

2) Create a small platform and place a fence on either side

Platform with fences on either side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After creating the stairs or a ladder up to the sky, create a platform where you will get on and off the happy ghast. The platform's size is up to you, but it should be fenced on the left and right sides. The front part should not be fenced since you will be getting on and off the happy ghast from there.

Ad

3) Place chests with harnesses, snowballs, and leads

Place harnesses, leads, and snowballs for the happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you build the platform, place one or two chests on the platform containing all the necessary items to use on a happy ghast. Extra harnesses can be kept for the creature, leads for tying happy ghasts to a fence, and snowballs for luring happy ghasts that already have a harness.

Ad

These are the only essential items needed to take care of the new flying creature.

4) Practice climbing on and off a happy ghast from the platform

Practice a few times how you can get on and off the happy ghast to the platform (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After making the platform, test how you can navigate your happy ghast near it and hop on and off the creature. While hopping on, remove the lead from the fence, lure it with a snowball, and then right-click on it to climb.

Ad

When hopping off it, alight the ghast to the platform, dismount, and jump off the creature to the platform. Right after jumping off, tie the ghast to a fence with a lead, otherwise it can fly around far away from the platform.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!