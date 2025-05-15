How to make simple happy ghast station in Minecraft

Happy ghast is a brand-new mob that will arrive with Minecraft's summer game drop. This mob is a friendly variant of the regular Nether ghast that allows you to fly on it using a harness. Since it is a ghast, it is a large, 4 x 4 block creature. Hence, it is not the easiest to navigate, especially at low altitude, when you want to get off or jump on it.
Thankfully, since Minecraft allows you to create almost any kind of structure, you can create a simple, happy ghast station in your base to get on and off the creature.
Steps to make a simple happy ghast station in Minecraft
1) Build the stairs up to a high enough area in your base
First, create a small stairway at the edge of your base. The stairs can be made either with regular blocks or stair blocks for an easy climb. Furthermore, players can even create a tower of blocks and place a ladder on it.
Of course, you can decorate and choose the type of stairs design that fits well with your base.
2) Create a small platform and place a fence on either side
After creating the stairs or a ladder up to the sky, create a platform where you will get on and off the happy ghast. The platform's size is up to you, but it should be fenced on the left and right sides. The front part should not be fenced since you will be getting on and off the happy ghast from there.
3) Place chests with harnesses, snowballs, and leads
Once you build the platform, place one or two chests on the platform containing all the necessary items to use on a happy ghast. Extra harnesses can be kept for the creature, leads for tying happy ghasts to a fence, and snowballs for luring happy ghasts that already have a harness.
These are the only essential items needed to take care of the new flying creature.
4) Practice climbing on and off a happy ghast from the platform
After making the platform, test how you can navigate your happy ghast near it and hop on and off the creature. While hopping on, remove the lead from the fence, lure it with a snowball, and then right-click on it to climb.
When hopping off it, alight the ghast to the platform, dismount, and jump off the creature to the platform. Right after jumping off, tie the ghast to a fence with a lead, otherwise it can fly around far away from the platform.
