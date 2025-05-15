The upcoming Minecraft update is set to introduce an array of features and changes to the game, improving the experience for players and offering new ways to play. Among those extensive changes, shears are set to receive a major overhaul, making them more useful than ever. The nifty item is set to become a major tool in conjunction with some of the biggest update features.

Here's how the upcoming Minecraft update will make shears more useful than ever before.

Upcoming Minecraft update set to make shears more useful than ever before

Shears will gain an array of new features and utilities with the upcoming Minecraft update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The upcoming Minecraft update is set to introduce an array of features to the game, ranging from the new happy ghast mob to Vibrant Visuals and more. This major drop will be a game-changer for players, so it comes as no surprise that they are excited. Among the host of other changes and improvements, the shears will be getting a bunch of new uses that will make it more useful than ever.

The upcoming update will bring a major overhaul to leads, allowing players to leash multiple mobs, tie them to areas, and even bind them with the happy ghast. Players will be able to use the shears to remove and obtain the leash, making it a seamless way of obtaining the item.

Additionally, the happy ghast will be receiving a harness that will allow players to tame the mob and ride it across the overworld, making it a new and nifty way to traverse the game. Players will be able to use the shears to remove the harness from the mob and set it free or place a new one with a varied color. The shears make it significantly easier to complete this action and make the change.

Alongside these changes, the new update will also allow players to craft saddles, making it an easier alternative than stumbling across the item in various chests. Now, players can remove these saddles easily using shears, similar to the action of removing the harness from the happy ghast mob.

Additionally, saddles, horse armor, harnesses, and carpets can now be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using Shears. This major overhaul to the power of the shears makes it a useful asset in the giving, widening its horizon, and giving it more uses than just obtaining items from sheep, mooshrooms, and other entities.

