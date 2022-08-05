How to make a sphere using command blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game that is all about cubes. The worlds are made up of cubes, and the entire art style is pixelated, which is nothing but tiny squares and cubes.

However, a fan-favorite shape for players to create for bases and builds is a sphere. These can be incredibly annoying to make perfect by hand, which begs the question: is it possible to make a sphere through the use of console commands?

Unfortunately, the only way to create a sphere using a command on Java Edition requires several command blocks, meaning that it will only be possible in Creative worlds, as command blocks are unobtainable in Survival.

A guide to using console commands for creating a sphere in Minecraft Java 1.19

The materials

The materials needed to use command blocks to make a sphere (Image via Minecraft)

As mentioned earlier, players will need command blocks for this job; four of them, to be exact. They will need one impulse command block, one repeating command block, and two chain command blocks.

Additionally, the player will also need an armor stand, a name tag, an anvil, one redstone dust, and either a redstone block or redstone torch to power the command blocks.

1) Armor stands and prep work

The armor stand found in the center of the sphere after it is completed (Image via Minecraft)

Before players can make a sphere using commands, they will need to do some preparatory work. This involves using an anvil to rename a name tag to something, so that the armor stand can be given a name. For this example, the name tag will be given the name “Test.”

Once this is done, players should place a block one below the exact center of the sphere, place an armor stand on top of it, and use the name tag on the armor stand.

2) Placing down the command blocks

The correct placement of the command blocks and redstone dust (Image via Minecraft)

Players can now place down the command blocks. They should be placed so that the impulse block leads into the repeating block, which leads into the first chain block, which then leads into the second chain block.

3) Commands to use

The settings of the first command block (Image via Minecraft)

The impulse command block needs the following code to function properly: execute as @e[name=’Test’] run execute at @s run teleport @s ~ ~ ~ ~ ~90

The repeating command block needs the following code: /execute as @e[name='Test'] run execute at @s run fill ^ ^ ^5 ^ ^ ^5 minecraft:green_wool

The first chain command block needs the following code: /execute as @e[name='Test'] run execute at @s run fill ^ ^ ^-5 ^ ^ ^-5 minecraft:green_wool

The second chain command block needs the following code: execute as @e[name='Test'] run execute at @s run teleport @s ~ ~ ~ ~4 ~-0.1

The name part of the functions can be replaced with whatever name the player puts on the name tag, and then subsequently uses on the armor stand. Additionally, the five and negative five from the code of the middle two command blocks can be replaced by the desired radius of the sphere, not counting the block the armor stand is resting on.

4) Powering the command blocks

The command blocks being powered, rebuilding the sphere where it was broken (Image via Minecraft)

Players need to place a single redstone dust next to the impulse command block. Once this is done, they can place either a redstone block or redstone torch next to the redstone dust. This will send a signal into the command block, activating the command, and furthering the signal into the next three blocks, activating all of their commands as well.

Players will know for sure that the command blocks are working if the chat is constantly updating with messages that the teleportation is working.

