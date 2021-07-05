Every Minecraft name tag Easter egg explained

Minecraft is an incredibly expansive and dynamic game. So, naturally, there are lots of fun Easter eggs embedded within. Name tags are catalysts for some of the most interesting Easter eggs of them all.

Name tags can be rare to find in a Minecraft survival world as they only come in loot chests or via fishing. For pet lovers, they are among the most valuable items to have in the game. Name tags allow Minecraft players to name any mob as they please.

They can do much more than that, however. Here is a detailed list of every name tag Easter egg in vanilla Minecraft.

Listing the Minecraft name tag Easter eggs

Upside down mobs

This can be a fun Easter egg to prank friends (Image via Minecraft)

When a name tag is assigned the name “Dinnerbone” or “Grumm” and then applied to a mob, it will appear upside down.

This can be a fun Easter egg to prank friends or perhaps even build an upside-down structure around the upside-down mob to incite confusion on a Minecraft server.

Rainbow sheep

These rainbow sheep are incredibly fun to have around (Image via Minecraft)

By naming a sheep of any color with a name tag that reads “jeb_,” players can have their own disco ball as a pet. This name tag trick will turn any sheep into a multi-colored, ever-changing rainbow sheep.

This Easter egg is named after Jens Bergensten, one of the original lead game designers of Minecraft.

These rainbow sheep are incredibly fun to have around as they are sure to brighten up any space they’re in. It should be noted, however, that when sheared, these sheep do not drop rainbow wool as that item does not exist in-game.

A rainbow sheep will drop their original color of wool when sheared or killed.

Rabbit of remembrance

A sweet way to remember a lost family member (Image via Minecraft)

A name tag with the name “Toast” applied to a rabbit will change its skin to a custom one. This skin does not spawn naturally on rabbits and can only be unlocked via this name tag trick.

This Easter egg has some sentimental value. Toast was the name of a Minecraft player’s real-life pet bunny. It tragically went missing sometime in 2014, and the player, known as Reddit user xyzen420, requested that Mojang put Toast into the game as a memorial.

Readers can click here to see the original post requesting this addition, along with a picture of the original Toast.

Rabbits in Minecraft do not have much use quite yet other than occupying desert biomes. But with Toast’s memorial Easter egg, players can experience the animal mob in a new and unique way.

Angry Johnny

Vindicators named Johnny will attack any other mob they come across (Image via Minecraft)

Another interesting Easter egg is the Johnny vindicator. A vindicator is a type of pillager found in woodland mansions and during village raids. When given the name “Johnny,” this mob will become even more hostile.

Vindicators named Johnny will attack any other mob they come across. This includes bosses like the Wither or even the Ender Dragon (though Johnny is likely not traveling to the end dimension). While Johnny will surely not be able to survive every fight he gets himself into, he most definitely will not go down without one.

Other facts about name tags

Name tags do not stack unless they have the same name (Image via Minecraft)

While not exactly an Easter egg, another notable feature about the name tag in Minecraft is that just one level of XP can name a stack of up to 64 name tags.

Each name tag will have the same name, but this may be useful in some cases. Name tags do not stack unless they have the same name.

For specifics about obtaining name tags in survival Minecraft, read: Where to find name tags in Minecraft?

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer