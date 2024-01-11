How to make a spiral staircase in Minecraft

Making a spiral staircase in Minecraft is one of the easiest yet most effective ways of giving your base a character and an aesthetic appeal. Normal models are too simple, and they also take up more materials and space to build. Spiral staircases are not only more economical to make, but they take up less carpet space and offer a faster way of traversal.

The best thing is that they are just as easy to make as traditional variants. So here's an easy guide to making spiral staircases.

Blocks needed to make a spiral staircase in Minecraft

Blocks needed to make spiral staircase (Image via Mojang)

Here’s something that may surprise you; standard blocks aren't needed for building spiral staircases in Minecraft. Not only that, but using such material to make this variant results in an inefficient design that takes more space to build and more time to use.

Spiral staircases should be made of slabs instead of standard blocks. You can use any slab of your choice, be it a stone, wood, or even metal to make something like a copper staircase. For this tutorial, we’ll be using wood.

One slab raises the character by half a block, and while it may sound inefficient, a spiral structure of slabs will raise you by the same height as a normal stairs block would, but in less travel distance. So here’s how to make one.

Building the spiral staircase

Support structure for spiral staircase (Image via Mojang)

Spiral staircases require supporting structures to prevent you from falling. A 5x5 three-walled structure should be apt for this purpose. Refer to the image above for better understanding.

With the support structure ready, you need to make a post or a pillar that works as the rotating axis around which the stairs will spiral. You can use wood, stone, iron, or even gold or diamond if you want to show off. Construct the pillar at the center of the support structure as shown in the image below.

Middle pillar for spiral staircase (Image via Mojang)

Placing the slabs

Now comes the easiest part. All you need to do is place the slabs in the pattern of a staircase. Since the support structure provides a boundary, there’s no chance of the build going wrong.

Spiral staircase completed (Image via Mojang)

With this structure, each spiral will be three blocks high. You can make an opening where the spiral completes to make the entrance for the next floor. The best thing about this type of staircase is that you can make it as tall as you like, without worrying about how to accomodate it in your base. And while there are other ways of making efficient staircases in Minecraft, this one takes the least amount of effort.

Do note that this is not the only way of making a spiral staircase, but the most efficient one. As mentioned before, standard staircase blocks can also be used if you want to go for a more traditional look.

And that was how to make a spiral staircase in Minecraft. If you are making an apartment in Minecraft, then this model will be the perfect addition to it.