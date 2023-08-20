Minecraft copper stairs guide: Crafting recipe, uses, and more

In a vast open-world game like Minecraft, which provides you with numerous building blocks to use as you see fit, imagination becomes the sole limiting factor. Houses and various types of bases are constructions every player creates in their world, and stairs are a fundamental element within them. Recently introduced with the initial release of the Caves & Cliffs update, copper is a distinctive metal with highly recognizable colors and textures.

Furthermore, it is capable of being crafted into a variety of items, including stairs. This article explores the crafting recipe and necessary ingredients for copper stairs, its typical applications, and its distinct attributes.

Guide to craft and use copper stairs in Minecraft

Every house requires a staircase, whether it's for enhancing the entrance's aesthetics or reaching higher levels. At first glance, copper stairs might not appear highly versatile or decorative due to their shiny metallic surface and color.

Nevertheless, Minecraft players, known for their exceptional creativity, consistently discover ways to integrate various items in their possession while adhering to a specific theme.

Crafting ingredients and recipe

Cut copper stairs crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

The crafting recipe for cut copper stairs requires you to place six cut copper blocks on the crafting table, as shown in the image above. To obtain cut copper blocks, you will have to arrange four regular copper blocks in a square pattern on the crafting grid.

To craft a block of copper, you will need nine copper ingots. Despite the apparent costliness of the recipe, acquiring the ingots is quite straightforward, as copper ores are not uncommon.

Copper ores are most commonly found at Y levels 47 and 48. (Image via Mojang)

When mining ore, you will receive raw copper, which can be smelted to obtain ingots. Copper ores are typically found at most heights, with Y levels 47 and 48 offering the best yield. It's important to note that using a stone or a higher-tier pickaxe is essential to break the ore and collect raw copper from it.

Copper oxidation and waxing

Copper stair variations in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, when you place copper blocks in the open, these blocks slowly undergo oxidation and become discolored. There are four distinct stages of oxidation, with three of them displaying a slightly different shade of green. These stages are named copper, exposed copper, weathered copper, and oxidized copper.

To maintain the current stage of a copper item or block, you can apply wax using a honeycomb. The process of waxing a copper item does not bring any shine or changes to its appearance.

For crafting a specific type of copper stair, you have a couple of options. You can intentionally oxidize cut copper blocks until they achieve the desired stage, and then use these blocks as crafting ingredients.

Alternatively, you can directly craft the stairs and allow them to undergo oxidation naturally when placed in the open.