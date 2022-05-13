How to make stone bricks in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft certainly has a lot of different blocks available for players to craft their builds with. In fact, with over 150 different types of blocks, players may find themselves wondering how to create certain blocks that they need in order to finish their builds. The good news is that most blocks can be easily obtained in Minecraft once players know how. Stone bricks are no exception to this rule.

There are a few different ways that players can obtain stone bricks inside of Minecraft. Of course, players can craft them, which will be discussed in a moment, but players can also find them.

These blocks can be found inside strongholds and can be mined with a pickaxe. They can also be found in igloo basements, jungle temples, ruined portals and ocean ruins. However, crafting these blocks is easy with the right materials.

A guide for how players can make stone bricks inside of Minecraft 1.18 update

Players may wish to use their stone bricks for a lot of different builds. With it's very clean texture, players can use it for almost anything, from walkways to walls and anything in between. These stone bricks can be made very easily by combining four stone in a crafting table to create four stone brick blocks.

How to make stone inside Minecraft

Stone is commonly found by players mining underground in the overworld. However, when it is mined with a pickaxe without silk touch, it will break into cobblestone.

Players can take this cobblestone and place it along with a fuel source into a furnace. Once the cobblestone is smelted, it will be sent through to the output box as one stone block per cobblestone that is smelted in the furnace.

Players can create different variants of stone bricks in Minecraft

Of course, like with many other stone blocks in Minecraft, players can create different versions of the stone brick blocks with help from a crafting table or a stonecutter.

Players can make mossy stone bricks, which are a moss-covered variant of stone bricks, by combining one stone brick block and one vine, or one stone brick block and one moss block inside the crafting table.

Players can also place a stone brick block inside the stonecutter. Doing so will yield the player a chiseled stone brick block. These blocks can provide players with an alternative texture. Players can also take two stone brick slabs and combine them at the crafting table in order to create chiseled stone bricks as well.

Using a furnace and fuel can yield players cracked stone bricks

With so many variants, stone bricks can truly be a jack of all trades when it comes to building. Players can take stone bricks, and place them along with a fuel source inside of a furnace. Doing so and smelting the stone bricks will cause the furnace to give out cracked stone bricks. These are a type of stone bricks that have a specialized cracked texture that can help to create a weathered look in builds.

