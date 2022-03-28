How to make super fireworks in Minecraft

There are lots of different things that players can create in Minecraft. From entire cities and castles to working calculators, players have created a lot of awe-inspiring creations.

Sometimes though, players just want to kick back and have a little fun, and a fireworks show can be a great way to have some fun with friends in the game.

Here is how players can create super fireworks to awe their friends.

How players can create super fireworks in Minecraft

Fireworks do have a few different uses. For one, of course, they can be used to awe the crowds with their amazing light show. Secondly, they can be used when a player has an Elytra, which can propel them into the air. Third, they can be placed onto a crossbow as ammunition.

However, they will only deal damage to any entity such as a mob or player if they have an explosion effect.

Starting from the beginning

Players can create fireworks using 1 gunpowder and 1 paper (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players will need to know is how to craft fireworks and how they function. Create firework rockets by combining 1 gunpowder and 1 paper at a crafting table.

This will yield the player 3 firework rockets, although these fireworks will be basic with no additional effects. Players can add more gunpowder to increase the length of time they fly before detonating.

Changing the formula with firework stars

Players can change the effects of their fireworks using firework stars (Image via Minecraft)

Players can customize their fireworks using fireworks stars. They control the size, color and shape of the firework's detonation.

These effects can be changed by adding ingredients such as feathers, diamonds, glowstones, or even slime balls to the fireworks star.

Creating the large super fireworks ingredients

Players can add up to 7 different firework stars to their fireworks (Image via Minecraft)

Fireworks stars are key to the size and shape of the fireworks detonation. When creating a firework star, players should use 1 fire charge, 1 dye of the color they choose, and 1 gunpowder.

This will create 1 fireworks star with a large ball effect in the requisite color. Players should craft as many colors as they would like to add to their super firework (up to 7 can be added).

Putting it all together

Once the firework detonates it will release a big shower of colorful stars (Image via Minecraft)

Once the player has the fireworks stars in the color they want, it's time to craft the super firework.

Players should put 1 gunpowder, 1 paper, and 7 fireworks stars into the crafting table. This will create a super firework with a very large and colorful detonation.

