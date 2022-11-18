How to make texture pack for Minecraft (2022)

A texture pack is a collection of files that are used to change the way Minecraft's texture looks. It can be used to make the title look more realistic or like a cartoon, depending on the gamer's preference.

There are many different texture packs available for download, and players can even create their own. Creating one takes time and dedication, but by following the steps listed below, gamers will be able to get started on the process.

How players can make their own texture pack in Minecraft

1) Locate '.minecraft' folder

The first step in the process is to open the Minecraft folder. This can be done easily on windows by pressing the Windows key or opening the Start menu by clicking on it. After that, simply type in "%appdata%" and locate the '.minecraft' folder.

2) Copy-pasting .jar file

Once you access '.minecraft', you will see multiple folders. To start editing textures for your game, select the folder that corresponds to the version of the title you want to edit. For example, if you want to alter Minecraft 1.19's textures, you should select the 1.19 folder.

Once inside it, locate the .jar file. Now, right-click on it and select Copy. Next, go back to '.minecraft' and create a new folder; it can be named whatever the player wishes. Inside this folder, paste the .jar file.

3) Extracting files and copying textures

Right-click on the .jar file. A list of options will come up, and you should select the one that says "Extract to." Choose where you want the files extracted.

Once the extraction is complete, open the folder with the jar. file's contents and navigate to the textures folder by selecting Assets -> Minecraft -> Textures.

4) Editing textures

Now that you are inside the texture folder, you can choose whichever texture they want to edit. This can be done using any image editing software, but the most common is Microsoft Paint. When you're done altering the texture, save the file.

5) Creating pack.mcmeta file

Now, it's time to create the file that will allow the game to read the texture pack. To do this, you will need to head back to the folder with the version number and then right-click to open up a menu. Navigate this menu by heading to New -> Text Document.

Now, you must type this exactly into their text document:

{

"pack": {

"pack_format": 9,

"description": "Enter your own description here"

}

}

The pack_format number will need to correspond with the game or texture version being used. For example, 1.16 would be 6, and 1.17 would be 7, and so on. In this example, version 1.19 has been employed.

Now, you must save the file using this name:

pack.mcmeta

Select the file type of All Files, and hit Save.

7) Compile resource pack

Once the file has been saved, it's time to compile the resource pack. This can be done by holding the Ctrl key and clicking on the Assets folder as well as the pack.mcmeta file. Once they are both highlighted, right-click on either one and select the 'Add to Archive' option, which is highlighted when using a tool such as WinZip or 7 Zip.

Enjoy the texture pack in Minecraft

That was the last step in this guide. If the above instructions were followed correctly, you should now be able to use your texture pack in the game just like any other offering downloaded from the internet.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes