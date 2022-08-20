How to set up Minecraft Java server manually on PC

Minecraft is one of the most widely played games on the planet. Many players enjoy the game on their own, using the single-player mode to explore the lush and dangerous world created by Mojang. Single-player gives the player a great deal of freedom as far as resources and decision-making are concerned.

However, others like to play with fellow players and friends on online servers. Servers allow many players to play together in a single world while also giving the host the ability to tweak everything about the worlds within the server.

Minecraft players must have Java installed and updated before setting up a new server

Before players can begin the lengthy process of making their online server, they must ensure that they already have Java installed and updated. This step is necessary in order for .jar files to run.

Players can then follow the steps given below:

Visit Minecraft’s official website and download the current version of the game's server jar file. The current name for the .jar file is "minecraft_server.1.19.2.jar". Navigate to your desktop to set up a folder named Minecraft Server. This is where you can store every file related to the new server. Paste the .jar file into the newly created Minecraft Server folder. Navigate to Windows Explorer and change the given directory to the location of the server’s folder on your desktop. Copy the folder’s location and paste it in the Windows Explorer directory with 'cd' preceding it. Therefore, the directory should say "cd C:\Users\Admin\Desktop\Minecraft Server". Open up the PC’s command prompt and type in "Java -jar "name of your jar".jar". At this moment, you might encounter an error that says, "Failed to load properties." However, you do not need to worry, as rerunning the command will fix this error. Navigate to the Server folder and open the "eula.txt" file in the text editor application. Set "eula=false" to "eula=true" and save. Use the "query.ports" setting to find information on what port to forward for the server to be operational. Set the server’s game mode using the “Game Mode” setting. Tweak the “Spean-protection” setting. Modify the “Allow Nether” setting. Next, set the difficulty that the server will operate on, keeping in mind the amount and type of players who will be participating in the server’s activities. Next comes the “PVP” setting, which will determine whether players are allowed to deal damage to each other through various means or not. The “Max-players” setting determines the maximum amount of players that can play in the server at any given time. Players will want to set this in accordance with the amount of RAM they are allocating towards the server. The second to last step sets up one of the most important aspects of the entire server: its seed. This seed will be the world that every player who joins the server will play on. Finally, the “Motd” setting determines what kind of message will be displayed to players once they add the server’s IP address to their server list.

To start the server, players must rerun the launch command, and they’re good to go. The aforementioned 18 steps will help players make the best decision as far as creating a new and personalized server is concerned.

