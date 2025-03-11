How to make ultimate shovel in Minecraft

The shovel is a tool in Minecraft that can be used to break dirt, sand, and gravel blocks. It can also be used to break soul sand and other special blocks that are sand-, dirt-, or gravel-related. While you might have created a normal shovel made of diamond or iron, you might need a more powerful one to gather lots of dirt or sand for a project.

For that purpose, there is a method of making an ultimate shovel with not only great durability but also extremely fast and efficient mining.

Steps to create an overpowered shovel in Minecraft

1) Craft an enchanted netherite shovel

Craft a netherite shovel and enchant it accordingly. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You must first create a diamond shovel. Even at the diamond level, the shovel can feel like a decently powerful tool that can quickly break blocks.

The next step is to turn that diamond shovel into netherite. The netherite shovel will help you break a few blocks slightly faster. Additionally, it will drastically increase the tool's durability.

Then, you must start applying enchantments to a shovel. Enchantments are magical power-ups that can increase the capabilities of a tool, weapon, or armor. To make an ultimate shovel, you must apply these enchantments:

Efficiency 5

Unbreaking 3

Mending

Fortune 3

Efficiency will increase the shovel's mining speed, Unbreaking will make the shovel more durable, Mending will allow the shovel to heal itself with XP points, and Fortune will allow the shovel to extract more items from a single block.

These enchantments are essential if you're aiming for an overpowered shovel.

2) Use shovel with beacon's status effect

Use the shovel with the Haste 2 status effect from a beacon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Though you have already created the ultimate shovel in the first step, you can make it even more powerful. This can be done by creating a beacon and getting the Haste level 2 status effect from it.

A beacon is a powerful block in Minecraft that can give several positive status effects to any block in its vicinity. Haste is a status effect that simply increases the mining speed even more.

Once Haste level 2 is active, your shovel will become even more powerful. It will slice through all the dirt, sand, and gravel with a speed of less than 0.1 seconds per block.

