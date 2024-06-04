How to make and use copper bulb in Minecraft 1.21

Minecraft 1.21 update will soon be released on June 13, 2024, with numerous new blocks, items, structures, and more. One of the new blocks that Mojang Studios introduced was the new copper bulb, which is essentially a new light-emitting block made of copper. When it was first announced in October 2023, it became one of the favorites in the community.

Here is everything you need to know about the new copper bulbs coming to the Minecraft 1.21.

Copper bulb in Minecraft 1.21: How to find or craft, its uses, and more

How to craft or find copper bulbs

Copper bulbs naturally generate in new trial chambers and will also be craftable in the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

When the 1.21 update drops, PC gamers can update the game from the official game launcher itself. You can then select the latest version of the game and hit play. Those on other gaming devices can head to respective app stores and update the game from there.

You can craft or find copper bulbs in the new trial chambers. To craft copper bulbs in Minecraft, you need three blocks of copper, one redstone dust, and one blaze rod. You can refer to the image provided above for the exact crafting configuration.

How to use copper bulbs

Since redstone is one of the crafting ingredients, this new block in the Minecraft 1.21 update needs a redstone signal to light up. When a button or a lever is placed beside it and toggled, the block lights up. The copper bulb is the only block, as of now, that operates on odd game tick timing. This means that it will only toggle between its lit and unlit states in the next game tick. This unique nature of the block allows players to create redstone contraptions that work in odd game ticks.

Furthermore, the bulb can also emit a redstone signal strength of 15 when lit, which is detectable by a comparator.

Since the new block for the Minecraft 1.21 update is made up of copper, the oxidation process also applies to it. Similar to other copper blocks, the new light-emitting block also oxidizes in four stages. It is worth noting that oxidation affects the block's light level, which will decrease in the following order: 15, 12, 8, and 4.

With the 1.21 update, the developers added a feature to remove the oxidation from copper blocks by using an axe. The same can be done to a copper bulb to increase its light level back to 15.

