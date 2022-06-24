How to make and use a glass pane in Minecraft 1.19

Glass pane is a transparent block that can be used in Minecraft 1.19 as an alternative to normal glass blocks. Most of the blocks in the game are opaque and do not let light pass through them; however, glass blocks and panes are different. Panes are quite easy to craft in the game and can be used for several purposes.

Glass is one of those items that can break if players are trying to obtain them by hand or by any normal tool. They only drop as an item if players are using a silk touch enchantment. Panes are not only used for decoration, but they are also useful in other situations as well. Here is how players can craft and use this item in the game.

Crafting recipe and uses of glass pane in Minecraft 1.19

Crafting the item

Crafting this item is extremely easy since it only requires 6 glass blocks. If new players do not know how to make glass blocks, all you have to do is collect some sand blocks and smelt them in a furnace to make them.

Crafting recipe for glass panes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After players create at least 6 glass blocks, they can simply head over to the crafting table and place glass blocks horizontally in two adjacent crafting slots. Players will obtain 16 glass panes from this recipe. This is one of the main reasons why some players prefer panes over full blocks, simply because panes are much more efficient. Instead of using 6 glass blocks, they can use 16 glass panes.

These items naturally generate in certain structures (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Additionally, if players want a stained glass pane, they can either use a dye and place all the glass panes around it on the crafting table or simply convert stained glass blocks to stained panes directly.

Apart from this, normal glass panes can also be found naturally generating in villages, woodland mansions, and ancient cities.

Uses of the item

For decoration

These items are mainly used for decoration (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Glass panes are much more efficient than regular glass blocks. If they are placed without any block adjacent to them, they will appear as a thin vertical glass that will be 2x2 pixel in size. However, when other blocks are placed beside it, it becomes flat. The shape of the pane will depend on the items surrounding it. Unlike glass blocks, panes can also be waterlogged.

Locking maps

Players can lock maps with this item (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Apart from decoration, players can also use this item to lock in-game maps through a cartography table. By placing a map and a pane on the cartography table, the game creates a new map that is locked. The contents of this map will not change even if the depicted terrain changes over time.

Trading

Cartographer villager trading emeralds for glass panes (Image via Mojang)

Glass panes can also be traded with an apprentice level cartographer villager. Though this is not the best trade in the game, these mobs will buy 11 glass panes and give one emerald in return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far