How to make and use the heat block in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft is a huge game in which so many things are possible. Players have the ability to build and create almost anything they want. Potions can be brewed, monsters can be spawned and summoned, villagers can be traded with and mobs can be bred and killed. Essentially, the amount of things players can do is insane.

However, when compared to Education Edition, Minecraft feels like a tiny game with very few possibilities. There is so much more available to players than in the base game that it almost feels like a new game.

The chemistry part of the game is a huge proponent of that. Elements and compounds make a lot of fun things possible and the heat block is a great example of that. Here's how to make it and what it can be used for.

A complete guide to heat block in Minecraft Education Edition

It should be noted that this is an Education Edition feature. It is exclusive to Education Edition, although Bedrock Edition players can use many of these features through the settings.

All they have to do is toggle the Educational Features option on before starting a world set to Creative mode. After that, many of the Education Edition features will be available. Unfortunately, Java users would have to find a mod to get these items.

Heat block (Image via EverythingMinecraft YT)

There are four ingredients required for making a heat block:

Iron

Water

Charcoal

Salt

Iron can be obtained through the Creative menu. While it is a naturally occurring element, it can't really be collected through natural methods. Water can be collected through the natural world, but can also be obtained with elements.

The cool part of the game is that these items that were previously fairly basic now have an added layer of intrigue. Water is no longer the wet stuff in a bucket. Now, it's two hydrogens and an oxygen, and players can combine the elements themselves.

Charcoal is a natural item that can be collected by smelting wood or from the Creative menu. Salt comes from the compound creator by combining Sodium and Chlorine.

After combining all of those elements, Minecraft players will have a heat block. In regular Minecraft, torches will melt ice and snow if placed close enough.

Naturally, they are a source of heat and will change the state of the cold items around them. Heat blocks function the same way. They will melt ice and snow if they are placed nearby.

The only difference is that heat blocks do not give any light. They are a source of heat, not light.

