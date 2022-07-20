How to make and use mud bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Among several new features added to The Wild Update for Minecraft, two new biomes were added in the form of the Mangrove Swamp biome and the Deep Dark. The former is home to frogs, Mangrove trees, and mud blocks, while the latter houses the Warden, Sculk blocks, and Ancient Cities.

The Mangrove Swamp is a much easier and safer new biome to visit. For starters, it generates above ground while Deep Darks can't be above Y level 0, making them difficult to find. Mangrove Swamps can be seen on the surface and are very noticeable.

What sets them apart are their wild-growing trees and the mud blocks that permeate the ground. Most of the ground is made up of mud rather than grass. Mud is primarily used for building but not in its base form. Here's how to turn these blocks into mud bricks and what to use them for.

A complete Minecraft 1.19 guide to mud bricks

Mud blocks in the new update (Image via Mojang)

For starters, Minecraft players must obtain some mud. This can be done in one of two ways.

The first method is by collecting mud that spawns naturally only in Mangrove Swamps. There's an abundance of mud in each of these biomes, and can even be broken by hand to drop the item. A shovel is the preferred tool and does make the farming process faster, but mining by hand works just fine.

The second method involves pouring a water bottle on dirt, coarse dirt, or rooted dirt blocks. This will turn it into mud. This is tedious and difficult, making finding a Mangrove Swamp the superior option.

At this point, mud can only be crafted into one recipe, which is packed mud. Combining one mud block with one wheat will make packed mud. This is the first step to getting mud bricks.

The next step is to craft packed mud into mud bricks, which is the only recipe where packed mud is currently used.

Four blocks of packed mud can be crafted into Minecraft mud bricks, which can then be crafted into various mud brick building blocks. These include:

Slabs

Stairs

Walls

Right now, these items are only useful for building. They have no other purpose as of the Minecraft 1.19.1 update.

However, there are plenty of neat ways to utilize them. Minecraft gamers can use these as an alternative to stone bricks or other blocks, and for good reason. These are the newest and most unique building blocks to be added to the game.

A house featuring new blocks of Mangrove wood and mud bricks is an excellent thing to build following the 1.19 update.

Mud bricks can also effectively be used as a flooring item in many different houses. Despite the option of creating a path with a shovel, these blocks make for excellent paths as well.

Additionally, Mud bricks don't look as dirty as mud blocks do, nor as dirty as packed mud. For this reason, they are excellent building blocks that won't make the house look as unappealing as a dirt house.

