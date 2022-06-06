How to use mud blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update is mere hours away from becoming a reality. The update is scheduled to be released tomorrow, with an expected release time in the afternoon (EST), much like the 1.18 update's release schedule. It will go live for all platforms at the same time, so Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Xbox, PlayStation and PC users will get it immediately.

The Wild Update is going to bring a lot of new changes to the game. Two new biomes, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp, will be coming alongside the Warden, Allay, frogs and tadpoles.

Mud block (Image via Mojang)

The Mangrove Swamp will have an often overlooked aspect of the update: mud. Mud can be found in the biome and will be used in both building and crafting. Here is how to use it.

How to use mud properly in Minecraft The Wild Update

Mud will naturally generate in the Mangrove Swamp biome. This will be the only biome in which it can normally be found. However, there is another way to obtain it.

Pouring a water bottle over a block of dirt, course dirt, or rooted dirt will turn it into a mud block. It can then be collected the same way as mud.

Mud can be mined by hand, but a shovel is the fastest tool for it. Shovels will mine it at the following times:

Wood- 0.4 seconds

Stone- 0.2 seconds

Iron- 0.15 seconds

Diamond- 0.1 seconds

Netherite- 0.1 seconds

Gold- 0.1 seconds

In order to get mud to its most useful state, it needs to be transformed into packed mud. This can be done by crafting one block of mud with one wheat. Packed mud can be built with as is, or crafted into mud bricks.

Four blocks of packed mud can be crafted into Minecraft mud bricks. Mud bricks can then be crafted into several different blocks.

Three mud bricks can be crafted into six mud brick slabs. Six mud bricks can be crafted into four mud brick stairs. Six mud bricks can also be crafted into mud brick walls.

These blocks can be obtained through a stonecutter instead of a crafting table, is much cheaper, and requires less mud bricks.

Once those blocks are crafted, players can use them however they see fit. Mud does have a unique feature in which things will sink into it, however, this does not apply to packed mud or any mud brick blocks.

Mud brick blocks function exactly as their Minecraft counterparts do. The only other use for mud that will be available when the 1.19 update releases tomorrow is to turn them into muddy Mangrove roots.

Combining regular mud with Mangrove roots makes one muddy Mangrove root block. These are only used decoratively, though, and don't have any useful functions at the moment.

All this and more will be available tomorrow when The Wild Update goes live. Minecraft gamers should keep an eye on the official Mojang channels for the exact moment when mud blocks will be added to the game.

