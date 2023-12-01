How to make a working doorbell in Minecraft

Sometimes, Minecraft players don't mind a little advanced notification of when their home or base has visitors. This is one of the reasons why creating a doorbell can be a worthwhile investment, as they're cheap to produce with just a few redstone-compatible blocks. With the press of a button, you can know when you have visitors and head to your house/base entrance to meet them.

When set up correctly, you can press a button, causing a bell tone to signal. If the button is placed adjacent to the door, it can even open it automatically for a brief time. This isn't necessary, of course, as it's also possible to distance the button from the door and simply allow the bell tone to play instead.

Steps to build a functional doorbell in Minecraft

Wiring a simple button is the first step in making a doorbell in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Before getting started, you will want to make sure you have the materials to build your doorbell in Minecraft. Although many different designs exist, one of the simplest builds requires only a few redstone-compatible blocks and a little redstone dust for wiring. All in all, you will need the following blocks:

One button of any type

Four pieces of redstone dust

Two redstone repeaters

Two note blocks

Two blocks to place under the note blocks (gold blocks are perfect for a doorbell tone)

The doorbell design before Minecraft players place their note blocks and cover up the redstone machinery (Image via Mojang)

Once you have your materials in order, you can follow these steps to construct your doorbell:

Begin by placing your button. It can go directly next to your door if you'd like the button to open the door automatically. Otherwise, you can place the button anywhere you'd like. Underneath the block where you placed your button, dig a 1x1 hole and place a piece of redstone dust. Dig a 4x2 trench, beginning in front of where you placed the redstone dust in Step 2. Place a redstone repeater directly in front of the block where you placed the redstone dust in Step 2. Ensure that it is pointing away from the button/dust. Facing the same direction as the repeater, step forward one block and then two blocks to the left and place an additional repeater. It should be pointing straight ahead toward the end of the trench. Connect the two repeaters with redstone dust, then place one final redstone dust piece on the opposite side of the second repeater. Standing on the second repeater and facing the door, dig down one block to the top left and top right of the repeater. Place your gold blocks in these holes and note blocks on top of them. Interact with the left note block nine times, then the right note block five times. This should change their bell tones to create a pleasing doorbell tone for your Minecraft home. Return to the redstone repeater you placed in Step 5 and interact with it until it reaches its maximum delay setting. Then, cover up the entire machine you've just built with any blocks of your choice.

If built correctly, you should be able to press the button, creating a redstone signal that runs through both repeaters and triggers the left note block, then the right one. This should create about as close of a doorbell sound as you can get in Minecraft, but you're always encouraged to improve upon this design or come up with your own.