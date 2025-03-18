How does Mojang update Minecraft in 2025?

Minecraft has received loads of updates since it was released in 2011. Mojang has constantly added new features to the sandbox game with massive updates in the past. The studio has also kept the version numbers quite simple for people to understand.

Recently, however, Mojang drastically changed its update and development methods. Here is a brief explanation of how the Swedish company updates its main sandbox game in 2025.

Explaining how Mojang updates Minecraft in 2025

Mojang will have two Minecraft Live events every year

Since Minecraft was released, Mojang has organized a live event to celebrate both their game and its community, while also revealing their future plans.

Previously, this event was known as MineCon — a convention where fans of the game gathered in person to meet one another and the developers. After 2018, MineCon was transformed into a livestreamed event instead of a physical convention. In 2020, it was officially renamed Minecraft Live.

From 2020 to 2024, Mojang hosted Minecraft Live once every year, highlighting the game’s achievements and revealing its future plans. The studio also announced major updates and new features for the title during the event.

In September 2024, however, the company announced a change in the frequency of Minecraft Live. It decided to host two live events each year — one around March or April and another around September or October.

Mojang will release several game drops for Minecraft

Mojang will now release smaller game drops more frequently each year (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

For several years, Mojang released one or two major updates for Minecraft every year. These updates brought loads of new features to the game, but players had to wait a year between releases.

In September 2024, alongside the scheduling change for Minecraft Live, Mojang announced that it would be releasing smaller updates in the form of game drops. These game drops will be more frequent compared to the major updates that are typically released once a year.

Mojang is planning to release a spring drop in a few days. The company is already preparing to announce the next game drop during the first Minecraft Live event of 2025.

When it comes to version numbers, the first and second numbers in a game version will remain unchanged. Only the third number will change to reflect a game drop.

As of now, Mojang has not announced any plans to release a major update. This means the current version number, 1.21, will stay the same, while the third version number will change with subsequent game drops. If the studio releases a new major update, the version number will shift from 1.21 to 1.22.

