How much does Minecraft Realms cost?

Minecraft is much more fun when playing with friends or other players worldwide. People can build, fight mobs, and generally survive together in the block game. Several public servers allow players to enjoy vanilla and custom game modes with hundreds of others. However, if one wants an official private server to play with friends, a service called Realms is the best option.

Here is everything you need to know about Minecraft Realms, including how much it costs.

Everything to know about Minecraft Realms on Bedrock and Java Editions

What is Realms, and how much does it cost?

Minecraft Realms lets players create various worlds to play with others (Image via Mojang)

In a nutshell, realms are official servers offered by Mojang for players to enjoy with friends in private worlds. This service is present in both Bedrock and Java Editions. There are three subscription services, two of which are available for the former and one for the latter.

The Realms service on Java Edition costs $7.99 per month, offering three world slots for the player and 10 of their friends to play the sandbox game together. The server will always be active for all the players invited by the owner. It also offers players more than 100 pieces of community-made content specifically for the Realms server, like adventure maps, minigames, and massive structures.

Detailed price comparison between Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition Realms service (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to the Bedrock Edition, there are two subscription options: Realms for $3.99 and Realms Plus for $7.99. In the former, players can only play with two more friends on a server and will not have any special community-made packs available. On the other hand, with Realms Plus, up to 10 players can enjoy themselves on the same server, and each would have more than 150 free packs from the marketplace.

Players need to purchase a realm server from the official Minecraft website (Image via Mojang)

Players can buy a Realms subscription from the game's official website or from the game itself. They can pay monthly or go for a one-time purchase and get a small discount. The prices for the service might vary from one country to another. Mojang even offers a few seasonal discounts during which players can pick up their subscription for less than its usual price.

Realms in Java Edition is playable with other gamers who are on PC, Linux, and Mac, while Realms in Bedrock Edition is playable with others who are on various gaming consoles, mobile phones, Windows, and Mac.