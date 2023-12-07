Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.22 beta/preview patch notes: Breeze tweaks, copper door changes, and more

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest experimental release arrived on December 6, 2023, in the form of the 1.20.60.22 preview. For the most part, this update centers on making gameplay and bug fixes, primarily toward content recently introduced as Experimental Features for the upcoming 1.21 update. A few general tweaks have also been implemented, rounding out the beta as a whole.

Although the collection of changes in this beta isn't a long one, there's little doubt that Minecraft players will still want to be aware of it. Some of the more technical tweaks made to things like the API or scripting language may not be particularly appealing, but fans will certainly want to know the clear-cut in-game additions and changes for posterity.

Most important gameplay changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.22 preview's patch notes

Minecraft Bedrock's latest preview makes a few small tweaks to the breeze mob (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans expecting massive content additions in this preview might be disappointed, but the full slate of fixes and gameplay adjustments is still worth examining. The small changes to the in-game UI may also be worth knowing. Whatever the case, Mojang's patch notes for the 1.20.60.22 preview are relatively light compared to others.

Players can find the most important changes made to Minecraft Bedrock in the 1.20.60.22 preview below:

Copper doors and trapdoors now have accurate durability and blast resistance, and copper doors have had their textures updated across all oxidation variants.

When breezes are riding other entities, their ground particles will stop generating. The particles for the breeze's diffuses and emissions have also been separated.

Containers that are cloned over will no longer keep their inventory screens open or cause crashes.

A crash has been fixed that was connected to the "Seven Seas" achievement.

Fixed a bug in the character creator where previewed items would remain on the character model even after heading back to the sidebar.

Using the emote section of the Dressing Room will now display all owned and unowned emotes.

A bug has been fixed where the last button pressed would do so again without player input when the game window's focus returns.

The Friends Drawer on the Play screen now makes sound effects when opened and closed.

Fixed a crash that would occur when players placed or destroyed a block and then saved and quit with ray tracing enabled.

As part of the Preview Program, Minecraft players can now download version 1.20.60.22's beta on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Moreover, if they are curious about the full slate of changes that pertain to the technical side of things, they can check out Mojang's full patch notes on the release blog post for the 1.20.60.22 preview.

Whatever the case, this experimental release should improve the overall gameplay experience for players, thanks to the catalog of fixes. Hopefully, Mojang has more implementations planned to iron out existing issues that arrived in the wake of some of the 1.21 update content additions.