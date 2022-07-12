How to obtain name tags in Minecraft 1.19 update

Name tags in Minecraft 1.19 are items that can be used to name any mob. As players progress further in the game, they fight off many hostile mobs as well as befriend several that help them in tasks. Hence, they will want to name these mobs to personalize their world and prevent them from despawning as well.

Unfortunately, these items are quite rare in the world. They cannot be crafted by the player and can only be obtained via external means. There are several structures and mobs that can provide this item to players; hence, they must explore the world as much as possible to find one of these.

A guide to find and use name tags in Minecraft 1.19 update

Where to find them

Name tags can primarily be found in loot chests present in certain structures, but they can also be obtained from a librarian villager and by fishing.

Loot chests in structures

Mineshaft chests are the best place to look for them (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The most common way to find one of these rare items is by exploring various naturally generated structures and looting chests that are found in them. Name tags are generated in four places: Dungeons, Mineshafts, Ancient Cities, and Woodland Mansions.

They are most commonly found in Mineshafts where they have a 42.3% chance of generating, followed by the Woodland Mansion at 28.3%, Dungeon at 27.9%, and Ancient City at 16.1%. The best way to find them is by looting chests in mineshafts.

Trading with Librarian villager

Only master level librarians trade the item (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Librarian villagers are known for their excellent and useful trades. Players usually use them to trade desired enchanted books and more items. If a librarian villager is at a master level, they will trade the item for 20 emeralds.

The only downside to this is that taking a librarian to the master level is tedious and one name tag is quite expensive.

Fishing

Fishing is the worst way to find these items (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The third and final method of obtaining the rare item is by fishing. It is a fun activity through which players can capture some of the most precious loot items from a body of water.

There is a 1/6th chance of getting the item after 5% chance of something being a treasure item. Even though players can increase their odds with Luck of the Sea enchantment, it is not the best way to get name tags.

How to use name tags

Dinnerbone name tag will flip any mob upside down (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once players obtain rare name tags, they can only be used through an anvil. They are expensive tools to make since they require three blocks of iron and some iron ingots to craft.

Players can place name tags in the anvil and change their names by giving away some XP levels. Once the name tag has a custom name, it can be placed on any mob except Ender Dragon.

