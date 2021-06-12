How to place small dripleaf in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Dripleaves are a new addition to Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I and come in two different variants: small dripleaf and big dripleaf. They can be found in lush caves, which are not quite available naturally yet, although players can get lush caves by different means, which are explained later on.

Small dripleaves, unfortunately, do not hold much purpose in Minecraft besides having the ability to create big dripleaves, which players can use for platforming.

Small dripleaves do not grow on their own, meaning players have to help small dripleaves grow by using bonemeal on them, thus creating big dripleaves, which can be anywhere from 1 to 5 blocks in height, and height can depend on how much room they have to grow and if there are blocks that will block their growth.

Small dripleaves can be collected by players with the goal of creating tons of big dripleaves, but players should be informed on how to properly collect small dripleaves.

Below is all the information on how to collect and place small dripleaves in a Minecraft world!

Read: How to get blue axolotls in Minecraft 1.17 version

Small Dripleaves in Minecraft 1.17

Concept art for the lush caves (via Minecraft)

Generation of Small Dripleaves

Small dripleaves will naturally generate within the lush caves biome, which currently only generates in single biome buffet worlds in Java Edition, and through experimental toggle in Bedrock Edition. However, lush caves will be fully available through natural means once Caves & Cliffs Part II comes out later this year.

Breaking Small Dripleaves

Players must be careful when mining small dripleaves. The only item that can successfully mine it are shears. When small dripleaves are mined with any other tool, or broken by destroying the block that it's attached to, it will drop nothing and will break instantly.

Placing Small Dripleaves

Thankfully, small dripleaves can be placed on top of clay and moss blocks, as well as dirt, farmland, grass blocks and podzol as long as said blocks are underwater. This is useful, as players won't need to keep them in their natural biome.

As stated prior, using bone meal on small dripleaves causes it to grow into big dripleaves. Although if players wish to keep an array of small and big dripleaves, that is a good idea as well, since small dripleaves do not grow on their own!

For amazing Minecraft videos, subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel!

Edited by Gautham Balaji