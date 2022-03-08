How to play Minecraft Bingo

Minecraft can be played in many different ways. From trying to make it through the night in Survival Mode to just relaxing and building the creation of their wildest dreams, players can do so much.

In addition to this, players can even play a game of Bingo during their sessions using a website called minecraftbingo. There are many ways to set up a game of Bingo, but here are some of the best ways to play.

How players can play Bingo inside Minecraft

Players can easily access the website required to play Bingo from their PC or Smartphone. They can have the page up while they play and see who can get Bingo first.

Getting Started

First, players need to decide if they want to be playing solo or with a group of friends. To start playing solo, players simply need to go to the website and pull up the page.

To play with friends, one player needs to go to the website and choose the options they want before copying the link to send to their friends.

A guide on how to change options is given below.

Choosing the difficulty

Players can choose a difficulty from the slider ranging from Very Easy to Very Hard (Image via minecraftbingo.com)

Once players arrive at the website, they have a few different options to choose from. The one that is going to affect the length of time and enjoyment of the game is the difficulty. Players can choose from difficulties ranging from Very Easy to Very Hard.

On Very Easy, there are objectives like "Collect 3 Raw Salmon" while on Very Hard, the objectives can be things such as "Tame a Skeleton Horse".

Generating a New Seed

Generating a seed is important as it gives players all a baseline for their world (Image via minecraftbingo.com)

It is important that all players use the same seed in order to have a fair playing field. This way, if players are not all playing in the same world together, they can at least play on separate worlds all made with the same seed.

Getting started and having fun

Once players have picked a world and a seed, it's time to begin. Players must start at the same time and race to complete objectives to get five in a row horizontally, diagonally or vertically.

The first player to do so and get "Bingo" wins. Of course, those are the official rules, but the game becomes much more fun when players are able to make up their own rules as well!

Declaring the winner

Once a player gets 5 objectives completed in a row, they win the game (Image via minecraftbingo.com)

Once a player has gotten "Bingo," they must verify what they did. For basic rules, when objectives say things like "4 Gunpowder" that just means players need to collect 4 Gunpowder.

For things like "Tame a Cat," however, the cat may not be available at the time of calling "Bingo." Hence, players should consider taking screenshots of their progress to have proof.

Don't forget that it's all in good fun

While the game is already fun, adding fun little twists to the gameplay can really help change it up and feel like a whole new game. Players should be competitive, but try to have fun and don't forget the spirit of the game,

Fairness and teamwork (if playing as teams) is important and players should always show good sportsmanship to each other.

Edited by Saman