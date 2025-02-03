The Minecraft Dandy's World add-on is a unique Bedrock edition pack that introduces the immensely popular horror-themed Roblox world of Dandy to Mojang's sandbox. The pack adds characters like Dandy, Astro, and Shelley, among others. It also features their twisted versions as well as a host of other decorative blocks that seamlessly recreate the titular comic-horror universe.

Here's everything you need to know to play the Minecraft Dandy's World add-on in Bedrock edition.

Note: This add-on is not officially listed on the Marketplace and must be downloaded as a third-party offering. It is recommended you back up your world first, and use the add-on at your discretion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How to play Minecraft Dandy's World add-on

Make sure to enable the Minecraft Dandy's World add-on when creating your world (Image via Mojang Studios/Qwelver‬)

The Dandy's World add-on is a custom pack for Minecraft's Bedrock edition that recreates the comic-horror world of Dandy and introduces popular characters as well as their twisted versions. Additionally, it also adds themed items such as Dandy's shop and balloon hats.

Trending

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Dandy's World addon:

Head to the download page of Dandy's World addon. Scroll down to the "Download Link" section and click on it. Wait for the Mediafire link to open. Once done, download by clicking on the blue button. Once downloaded, locate the pack and select it. Double-click on it and open it with Minecraft Bedrock edition. Once opened, wait till the files and assets get imported. You will get a floating notification on top which will confirm that the add-on has been added successfully. Next, create a new world and head to the "Resource Packs" and "Behavior Packs" tabs respectively. On each, head over to the "Owned" section. Locate the Dandy's World add-on and click on the activate button. Make sure the pack is activated as both Resource Pack and Behavior Pack for it to function as intended. Next, make any additional modifications as desired and create the world. You can now enjoy the custom mobs and items of the Dandy's World add-on in your Minecraft Bedrock world.

Additionally, the Minecraft Dandy's World add-on can be used in conjunction with a host of Dandy-themed custom maps found in the community, for a more immersive experience. Make sure to create backups of your world if you are installing/loading the add-ons on an existing world.

Also read: How to get and use Minecraft Distant Horizons 1.21.4

All mobs added in Minecraft Dandy's World add-on

The Minecraft Dandy's World add-on introduces many popular characters and their twisted versions from the game's universe (Image via Mojang Studios/Qwelver‬)

The Minecraft Dandy's World add-on introduces a host of popular characters and NPCs from the Roblox game, as well as their twisted or corrupted versions. These custom mobs have their own set of behaviors — the twisted mobs will attack and eliminate the regular mobs. The pack also adds many themed items that you can use to recreate scenarios from the popular Roblox game.

Here are all the mobs that you will find in the Minecraft Dandy's World add-on:

Normal mobs:

Astro

Boxten

Brightney

Cosmo

Finn

Goob

Glisten

Poppy

Rodger

Razzle and dazzle

Scraps

Shrimpo

Teagan

Tisha

Toodles

Flutter

Pebble

Shelly

Vee

Sprout

Dandy

Connie

Looey

Coal

Ginger

Bobette

Rudie

Twisted mobs:

Twisted Boxten

Twisted Brightney

Twisted Cosmo

Twisted Finn

Twisted Goob

Twisted Glisten

Twisted Poppy

Twisted Rodger

Twisted Razzle and dazzle

Twisted Scraps

Twisted Shrimpo

Twisted Teagan

Twisted Tisha

Twisted Toodles

Twisted Flutter

Twisted Pebble

Twisted Shelly

Twisted Vee

Twisted Sprout

Twisted Dandy

Twisted Connie

Twisted Looey

Twisted coal

Twisted Ginger

Twisted bobette

Twisted rudie

Also read: 4 most realistic Minecraft gun mods in 2025

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!