The Minecraft Dandy's World add-on is a unique Bedrock edition pack that introduces the immensely popular horror-themed Roblox world of Dandy to Mojang's sandbox. The pack adds characters like Dandy, Astro, and Shelley, among others. It also features their twisted versions as well as a host of other decorative blocks that seamlessly recreate the titular comic-horror universe.
Here's everything you need to know to play the Minecraft Dandy's World add-on in Bedrock edition.
Note: This add-on is not officially listed on the Marketplace and must be downloaded as a third-party offering. It is recommended you back up your world first, and use the add-on at your discretion.
How to play Minecraft Dandy's World add-on
The Dandy's World add-on is a custom pack for Minecraft's Bedrock edition that recreates the comic-horror world of Dandy and introduces popular characters as well as their twisted versions. Additionally, it also adds themed items such as Dandy's shop and balloon hats.
Here's how you can download the Minecraft Dandy's World addon:
- Head to the download page of Dandy's World addon.
- Scroll down to the "Download Link" section and click on it.
- Wait for the Mediafire link to open. Once done, download by clicking on the blue button.
- Once downloaded, locate the pack and select it. Double-click on it and open it with Minecraft Bedrock edition.
- Once opened, wait till the files and assets get imported. You will get a floating notification on top which will confirm that the add-on has been added successfully.
- Next, create a new world and head to the "Resource Packs" and "Behavior Packs" tabs respectively. On each, head over to the "Owned" section. Locate the Dandy's World add-on and click on the activate button. Make sure the pack is activated as both Resource Pack and Behavior Pack for it to function as intended.
- Next, make any additional modifications as desired and create the world. You can now enjoy the custom mobs and items of the Dandy's World add-on in your Minecraft Bedrock world.
Additionally, the Minecraft Dandy's World add-on can be used in conjunction with a host of Dandy-themed custom maps found in the community, for a more immersive experience. Make sure to create backups of your world if you are installing/loading the add-ons on an existing world.
All mobs added in Minecraft Dandy's World add-on
The Minecraft Dandy's World add-on introduces a host of popular characters and NPCs from the Roblox game, as well as their twisted or corrupted versions. These custom mobs have their own set of behaviors — the twisted mobs will attack and eliminate the regular mobs. The pack also adds many themed items that you can use to recreate scenarios from the popular Roblox game.
Here are all the mobs that you will find in the Minecraft Dandy's World add-on:
Normal mobs:
- Astro
- Boxten
- Brightney
- Cosmo
- Finn
- Goob
- Glisten
- Poppy
- Rodger
- Razzle and dazzle
- Scraps
- Shrimpo
- Teagan
- Tisha
- Toodles
- Flutter
- Pebble
- Shelly
- Vee
- Sprout
- Dandy
- Connie
- Looey
- Coal
- Ginger
- Bobette
- Rudie
Twisted mobs:
- Twisted Boxten
- Twisted Brightney
- Twisted Cosmo
- Twisted Finn
- Twisted Goob
- Twisted Glisten
- Twisted Poppy
- Twisted Rodger
- Twisted Razzle and dazzle
- Twisted Scraps
- Twisted Shrimpo
- Twisted Teagan
- Twisted Tisha
- Twisted Toodles
- Twisted Flutter
- Twisted Pebble
- Twisted Shelly
- Twisted Vee
- Twisted Sprout
- Twisted Dandy
- Twisted Connie
- Twisted Looey
- Twisted coal
- Twisted Ginger
- Twisted bobette
- Twisted rudie
