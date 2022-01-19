How to play Minecraft for free on browser (trial) in 2022

Many people don't know about this, but Minecraft can be played for free on a web browser. Being one of the top games, Minecraft has its pull in the gaming community. Unfortunately, the blocky open-world game isn't as cheap as people might expect. Hence people can try out an old version of the game for free from their browsers.

On their 10th anniversary, Mojang released a free browser version of their famous game, called Minecraft Classic. Minecraft is a vast open-world game where players have endless possibilities of building almost anything. To give a taste of the game, Mojang released this old version, free of cost. Of course, being an old and free version has some pros and cons.

Play Minecraft for free on browser (trial) in 2022

Steps to play Minecraft Classic for free on browser

To play Minecraft Classic free of cost on a browser, people can search it on google and open the official website. The site will load and instantly create a world. After that, players can enter their username and even share a URL for other players to join the world. After this, players will enter the world and play the game for free.

Minecraft Classic generating world (Image via Sportskeeda)

Things to do in Minecraft Classic

Since Minecraft Classic is a free copy of the game on the internet, it won't have full-fledged gameplay. This free game is based on a really old version, 0.0.23a_01. It is one of the early iterations of the game where players can break and place blocks on a small island.

As soon as players enter the game, they will find themselves on a basic small island. They can break blocks without any tool and only place a limited type of blocks. The game has a basic cave system if players dig down, but there are no other areas to go to as the game is only confined to that island.

Players can break and place limited blocks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Remember, this version of the game is free of cost and is only to get a feel for the game. If people plan to buy the full game or get a feel for the basic gameplay, they can try Minecraft Classic free of cost from their web browsers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar