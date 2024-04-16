How to play Minecraft Kung Fu Panda DLC

Minecraft's latest crossover DLC for Bedrock Edition features the world of Dreamworks' Kung Fu Panda series and is currently available in the in-game marketplace as of April 16, 2024. After downloading this downloadable content that includes 20 cosmetic skins and an incredibly thorough adventure map, players will be on their way to mastering the art of kung fu with Po the Dragon Warrior.

As a Bedrock Edition DLC, the Minecraft X Kung Fu Panda content is available across all of the edition's platforms including consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, as well as the Android and iOS mobile device ports typically still referred to as Pocket Edition. If players are itching to dive into the world of Kung Fu Panda in Mojang's sandbox title, it doesn't hurt to examine how to do so.

How to download and play the Minecraft X Kung Fu Panda DLC on Bedrock Edition

The Kung Fu Panda DLC is currently available via the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Like many DLCs available via the Minecraft Marketplace, players will have to pay to download the Kung Fu Panda DLC before diving into it, but the price is fairly modest and can be paid for with either MineCoins or direct currency. Once players have paid for the DLC, it can be downloaded and opened in a flash and will persist across Bedrock Edition platforms as long as they are using the same account.

You can download and play the Minecraft X Kung Fu Panda DLC with the following steps:

Open your copy of Bedrock Edition and then the marketplace from your main menu. Open the store page for the Kung Fu Panda DLC. It should be easy to spot on the marketplace's main menu, but if it doesn't appear, you can search for its name via the hourglass icon in the top right of the marketplace menu. To the right of the DLC's store page, click either the MineCoin button or the button labeled with your local currency. Either way, enter your payment information to buy the DLC directly or purchase enough MineCoins to do so. After making your purchase, the buy buttons should be replaced by a download button. Click this and wait for the notification that the download is finished. Exit the marketplace and click the play button, then click the button to create a new world. Select the Kung Fu Panda DLC under "my world templates" then choose your world settings as you normally would before clicking the create/create on Realms button.

From here, players should be able to enjoy the Kung Fu Panda DLC to the fullest either on their own or with friends. Even better, as long as one player purchases and hosts a Kung Fu Panda DLC world, any friends invited into the world can enjoy the full extent of the DLC's adventure map.

