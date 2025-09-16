How to play Minecraft Lucky Block in 2025

Lucky Block is one of the oldest and most popular mods for Minecraft. The mod adds various kinds of unique features that can be accessed from a yellow block that has a question mark on it. When the block is mined, you can get a surprise of any one of the unique features to witness, interact with, or fight against. For example, the lucky block can either summon a hilarious boss mob or contain various rare rewards like diamond tools, golden apples, etc.

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Lucky Block mod for Minecraft in 2025.

Steps to get the Lucky Block mod on Minecraft in 2025

1) Install Forge or Fabric

Install Fabric or Forge (Image via Fabric || Forge)

First, you need to either install the Fabric or Forge mod loader. These two are the most popular software that allow mods to run on Minecraft smoothly. Since the Lucky Block mod supports both, you can choose to install either one of them.

Fabric installer can be downloaded from its official website, while Forge's installer can be downloaded from its website. Be sure to download the 1.20.2 game version of Forge from its website. When Fabric's installer is opened, select the 1.20.2 version on it as well.

2) Download and install the Lucky Block mod

Download Lucky Block mod from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Lucky Block)

After you have installed either the Forge or Fabric mod loader, you need to head to the CurseForge website and look for the Lucky Block mod. The mod will have over 5,000,000 downloads, so you can check the most downloaded version and select it.

Head to its "Files" tab, and either download the Fabric-compatible or Forge-compatible version for the 1.20.2 game version.

After the .jar file gets downloaded, it needs to be placed in the "mods" folder located in Minecraft's root directory.

For me, and most players, the directory should be in: C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods.

After copying and pasting the mod there, you can open the official Minecraft launcher, find either Fabric or Forge modded game version, and hit play.

Create a new world after entering the game and start finding and trying out all the unique features the Lucky Block mod has to offer.

