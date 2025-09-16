What you should know about copper golem in Minecraft

The blocky world of Minecraft is about to receive the copper golem with the third game drop of the year, and players are quite excited about the addition. New mobs and items are always welcome, as they bring more options to interact with and explore. Unlike the iron golem, which is a protective mob, the copper golem is a helper mob. It assists players with a task many might consider tedious.

Ad

The recent Minecraft updates have been amazing, with Mojang adding useful features and expanding the uses of already present ones. The addition of the copper golem is exactly that, as it makes copper more useful while adding a new mob and a new gameplay mechanic.

While you wait for the game drop release, here is everything to know about this adorable mob making its way to the blocky world.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Spawning and function of the copper golem in Minecraft

The copper golem in Minecraft is a useful addition to the game as it helps players sort out items in their chest (Image via Mojang Studios)

Just like iron golems, copper golems do not spawn naturally in any biome. Players must “summon” one by using a copper block and a carved pumpkin or a jack o’lantern. When placed together, the pumpkin becomes the copper golem, while the copper block becomes the copper chest, another item coming in the game drop.

Ad

Trending

The chest and the golem appear together because of how closely their functions are connected. If a copper golem spawn egg is used, it will only spawn the golem and not a copper chest.

Now for the most important aspect of the copper golem: its function. This mob helps sort items into copper, wooden, and trapped chests. The specificity matters because the copper golem will not interact with minecarts with chests, boats with chests, or ender chests.

Ad

When a copper golem is not holding any items, it looks for a nearby copper chest and takes the first item it sees (up to 16 per stack). It then goes to a nearby chest or trapped chest and places the stack in the frontmost available slot. If another copper golem is interacting with that chest, it will not try to open it and will move to the next available chest.

One interesting difference between the Java and Bedrock editions is that in Java, the golem cannot distinguish between suspicious stew types or potions, but it can in Bedrock. The great thing about this mob is that it helps sort items into their chests, tidying things up while you can focus on other activities. And if manual sorting is preferred, it is still nice to have a cute little mob walking around the base.

Ad

Behavior of copper golems

The copper golem in Minecraft can get oxidized and turn into statues (Image via Mojang Studios)

The copper golem is a passive mob and will run away if attacked. It moves around to find chests and avoids dangerous terrain. As a copper entity, an unwaxed copper golem will wither and eventually oxidize, turning into a stationary copper golem statue.

Ad

To prevent this, apply wax to the copper golem with a honeycomb. Non‑waxed copper golems that have turned into statues can be restored by using an axe on them. Oxidation is removed progressively, so multiple axe uses are required to restore the golem fully.

A lightning bolt will not remove oxidation from a copper golem statue. Another interesting mechanic is that, at times, an iron golem will place a poppy on top of the copper golem.

Ad

The Copper Age update is coming soon, with the Minecraft Live event scheduled for September 27, 2025. The event will also reveal the next game drop, and players are expecting some surprises alongside the copper‑focused drop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!