  • How to play on Minecraft SoulSteel server

How to play on Minecraft SoulSteel server

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Oct 17, 2025 12:55 GMT
SoulSteel is a dungeons game server created by Noxcrew in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
SoulSteel is a dungeons game server created by Noxcrew in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Noxcrew, a team of custom map developers, recently collaborated with Mojang to release the Minecraft SoulSteel server for Bedrock Edition. This is a dungeon crawler multiplayer game where you must enter various dungeons, fight hostile creatures, and collect coins and other valuable items to progress and make your in-game character stronger.

While every player has their own progress, they can work together to defeat more deadly enemies. The SoulSteel features a unique story, NPC characters, and a long and engaging questline.

Here is a short guide on how to enter and play the initial parts of the Minecraft SoulSteel server game.

Steps to play on Minecraft SoulSteel server

1) Find Minecraft SoulSteel promotional button in Bedrock Edition

Click on the SoulSteel promotional button on Minecraft Bedrock Edition's main page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Click on the SoulSteel promotional button on Minecraft Bedrock Edition's main page (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to open Bedrock Edition on any device. Make sure that the game is up to date and is not running any other resource or behavior pack.

Once this is done, you will see a special Minecraft SoulSteel logo and button on the left side of the main menu screen. Since Noxcrew has officially collaborated with Mojang, their multiplayer dungeon crawler server is featured on the game's main menu.

2) Download resource packs and enter the main server

Download the necessary resource pack and enter the main server (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Download the necessary resource pack and enter the main server (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you press the button, you will be able to enter Minecraft SoulSteel's splash screen server, where the "Start Adventure" button will appear. Before this, you will also be required to download a custom resource pack for the server, so that all the custom textures, particles, and animations work well.

After each step, the game will disconnect from one server, load for a while, then join a new server. Do not be alarmed by this, since you will properly join the next server as you progress in the introduction.

3) Play through the initial dungeon tutorial

After getting into the server, you need to start playing the introduction before getting into the main server
After getting into the server, you need to start playing the introduction before getting into the main server

Once you are in the introduction server, you will be able to walk around the custom map with several other players. You will first be required to pick up a sword and a health potion, and go through a cave filled with various hostile creatures coming out of small holes.

Then you will meet a wizard-like character called Aurano, who will guide you through a dungeon. You will have 30 seconds to head into the dungeon, collect coins, and return. Next, you can collect chrono essence from the dungeon to increase the time limit of each dungeon quest. You will also learn to get a key to unlock a chest containing even more coins.

Once this is done, you will be able to head to the main server by getting shot to the other side by a cannon. After entering the main server or area, you can select a brand new starting weapon, and other useful tools and resources, before starting your journey in Minecraft SoulSteel.

