  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Actions & Stuff teases 1.7 Halloween update

Minecraft Actions & Stuff teases 1.7 Halloween update

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Oct 17, 2025 07:34 GMT
Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff developers tease 1.7 update with Halloween-related features (Image via X/ActionsNStuff)
Minecraft Actions & Stuff developers tease 1.7 update with Halloween-related features (Image via X/ActionsNStuff)

Minecraft Actions & Stuff add-on recently teased its 1.7 Halloween update. Throughout October, many titles in the gaming industry create Halloween-related features for players to enjoy. Actions & Stuff, one of the most popular add-ons for Bedrock Edition, also decided to add various unique texture packs and features related to the spooky month.

Ad

The add-on developers, Oreville Studios, released a teaser for the 1.7 Halloween update. Despite being a small clip, it packs loads of information about the update.

sk promotional banner

Details from Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.7 Halloween update teaser

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

On October 16, 2025, Minecraft Actions & Stuff's official X account posted a small teaser of their 1.7 Halloween update.

The video starts with a player walking through the woods at night. Several signs urged the player to turn back and run away. The area was decorated with cobwebs and mossy cobblestone to enhance the spooky environment.

The player then enters a clearing where a spooky farm is located. This farm is surrounded by Jack O' Lanterns and carved pumpkins of different sizes. They also have different kinds of carving on them. At the center of the farm, a scarecrow with a carved pumpkin and a hat is also placed.

Ad

Though the entire video might feel short with not enough substance, if players start nitpicking, they will be able to see a lot more.

Small hints of new features in Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween update (Image via X/ActionsNStuff)
Small hints of new features in Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.7 Halloween update (Image via X/ActionsNStuff)

Firstly, at 0:02 seconds, players will be able to see a mysterious white ghost character on the left. This ghost will have a similar 3D model as the player's character and have two black eyes.

Ad

At 0:04 seconds, players will also see a white glowing entity on the right side of the screen. This can be a retextured Allay mob, which usually has a light blue glowing texture. In the Halloween update, it might have a white texture.

Right before the farm area, at 0:10 seconds, players will also see a retextured iron golem looking like the Frankenstein monster. The golem has red eyes, a green body, a purple t-shirt and jacket, and even has an arrow stuck on its head. In the same frame, a bat with purple glowing eyes can be seen above the iron golem as well. The frame also shows a large Jack O' Lantern beside the iron golem, which can be a new decoration block.

Ad

The scarecrow at the end of the clip is also a brand new addition with the Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.7 update. However, we also see a crow on the right side of the screen, sitting on the fence.

Despite the small clip, the developers managed to add loads of small clues about what the 1.7 update will feature.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Akshat Kabra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications