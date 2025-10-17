Minecraft Actions & Stuff teases 1.7 Halloween update

Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff add-on recently teased its 1.7 Halloween update. Throughout October, many titles in the gaming industry create Halloween-related features for players to enjoy. Actions &amp; Stuff, one of the most popular add-ons for Bedrock Edition, also decided to add various unique texture packs and features related to the spooky month.The add-on developers, Oreville Studios, released a teaser for the 1.7 Halloween update. Despite being a small clip, it packs loads of information about the update.Details from Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween update teaserOn October 16, 2025, Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff's official X account posted a small teaser of their 1.7 Halloween update.The video starts with a player walking through the woods at night. Several signs urged the player to turn back and run away. The area was decorated with cobwebs and mossy cobblestone to enhance the spooky environment.The player then enters a clearing where a spooky farm is located. This farm is surrounded by Jack O' Lanterns and carved pumpkins of different sizes. They also have different kinds of carving on them. At the center of the farm, a scarecrow with a carved pumpkin and a hat is also placed.Though the entire video might feel short with not enough substance, if players start nitpicking, they will be able to see a lot more.Small hints of new features in Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween update (Image via X/ActionsNStuff)Firstly, at 0:02 seconds, players will be able to see a mysterious white ghost character on the left. This ghost will have a similar 3D model as the player's character and have two black eyes.At 0:04 seconds, players will also see a white glowing entity on the right side of the screen. This can be a retextured Allay mob, which usually has a light blue glowing texture. In the Halloween update, it might have a white texture.Right before the farm area, at 0:10 seconds, players will also see a retextured iron golem looking like the Frankenstein monster. The golem has red eyes, a green body, a purple t-shirt and jacket, and even has an arrow stuck on its head. In the same frame, a bat with purple glowing eyes can be seen above the iron golem as well. The frame also shows a large Jack O' Lantern beside the iron golem, which can be a new decoration block.The scarecrow at the end of the clip is also a brand new addition with the Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 update. However, we also see a crow on the right side of the screen, sitting on the fence.Despite the small clip, the developers managed to add loads of small clues about what the 1.7 update will feature.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:When might nautilus come to Minecraft?Minecraft is missing an obvious feature for minecartsAfter Nautilus, all Minecraft needs is a new ocean biome