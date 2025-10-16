After Nautilus, all Minecraft needs is a new ocean biome

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's fourth game drop of 2025, called Mounts of Mayhem. The developers announced this game drop in September during their bi-annual live show, and showcased some of its major features like nautilus mob, spear weapon, zombie horses in survival, zombie nautilus, and more.

An argument can be made that since the nautilus is getting added to ocean biomes, Mojang should also bring a brand-new ocean biome to Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft needs a ocean biome after nautilus

A new ocean biome will make Nautilus feel more special

Nautilus will feel more special and worth getting if players also get to experience a new biome (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When the nautilus drops in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem, many players would be eager to explore their old worlds once again to find the adorable creature. However, many might not be tempted enough, particularly because the game drop only offers a new underwater mob.

If players are satisfied with their existing world and their progress, they might not be too interested in getting a nautilus.

However, if Mojang adds a brand new ocean biome, filled with unique plants, flowers, and blocks, it might attract more players to explore the waterbodies in their world. This is because they will not only get to see nautilus, but also experience a new kind of ocean.

Mojang has not introduced a new ocean biome for a long time

Ocean biomes have not received a major update for quite some time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another reason why a new ocean biome could improve the game is that oceans have not received any major update for some time now. Since the Caves and Cliffs update, they have not received any new features or updates whatsoever. Though Mojang has mainly focused on updating the Overworld these last few years, they have ignored oceans.

Hence, it is high time that a new, unique ocean biome arrives in Minecraft, featuring a new mob apart from nautilus, new blocks, structures, plants, flowers, and more.

