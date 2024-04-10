How to play Minecraft on Steam Deck

Minecraft on Steam Deck sounds like a dream come true for players - building bases, growing crops, and fighting mobs with the powerful mace. Since the Steam Deck runs on Windows, you can easily adjust it from their website, run the launcher, and start mining and crafting. That said, playing Minecraft on the Steam deck involves a few steps. So, if you want to play the popular game from Mojang on your Steam Deck, this guide will help you do that. And while it might look complicated, running the game on your Steam Deck is easier than crafting torches in the game. Let’s get started.

Minecraft on Steam Deck

Minecraft on Steam Deck (Image via Mojang Studios)

While Steam Deck uses Microsoft Windows, it only allows games that are on the Steam website. Steam is a marketplace that earns money when players buy games that are listed on it. The game is only available via Mojang’s official website and Minecraft launcher, and that’s why you cannot just open Steam and get the game.

So, to make it quick and simple, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is turn your Steam Deck into ‘desktop’ mode so that you can use it like a normal Windows machine. The ‘Gaming’ mode does not allow much control and hence the switch is req.

Step 2: Open the Discovery Store and search for Prism Launcher. Prism Launcher works as bypass software and allows you to play different versions of the game. The great thing about this launcher is that you can also play modded versions of the game.

Note: By using Desktop mode and opening the Discover Store, you can search for Minecraft and get the game through the official launcher. The problem here is that you cannot download any mods to the game if downloaded this way. In case you do not want to add any mods, skip downloading the Prism launcher and directly get the game.

The Prism Launcher for Minecraft (Image via Prism Launcher)

If you do want to use mods and mod launchers such as Fabric or Forge, then move to step 3.

Step 3: Once you have downloaded Prism Launcher, run the program and type in your account credentials. Once done, you will be able to download different versions of the game and even mods.

Step 4: Now that the game is up and running, you need to add the game to your Steam library so that you can easily access the game when the Steam Deck is in gaming mode. So open Steam and add Prism Launcher as a ‘non-steam’ game.

Step 5: While you can start playing the game, it is recommended that you install the Midnight Control mod to the game. This mod adds great gamepad support to the Steam Deck. You can even install Sodium or Iris mod.