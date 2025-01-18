How to play Minecraft The Uncensored Library server

The Uncensored Library is a custom Minecraft world created by a world-building company called Block Works in collaboration with Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The world consists of a massive library that contains journals and various other reports from five major countries.

These reports are completely uncensored and exist outside the control of real-life governments and other powerful forces, hence the name 'The Uncensored Library.' The world was officially released on March 12, 2020, for everyone to download.

If you want to explore the library yourself, here is a short guide on how to get the world for Minecraft.

Steps to play The Uncensored Library Minecraft world

1) Head to The Uncensored Library's website to download the world

Head to the website and scroll down to find the download link (Image via The Uncensored Library)

First, you must head to the project's official website to download the Minecraft world. Though the world is present on other websites, it is best to download it from its official website, especially since it is completely free of charge.

Once you are on the website, you can read through the project's story and find out more about the people involved. Following that, scroll down the main webpage to find the download area.

You can either download just the Minecraft world, or get a more extensive package with pictures, contact details of the project heads, and even press releases from around the world.

The link will take you to a Google Drive link, from where you can safely download the world in a zip file.

2) Extract the world into Minecraft's root folder on your device

Copy and paste the extracted contents into the saves folder of the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

After you download the zip file, you must extract the contents to a folder named 'The Uncensored Library.'

Once that is done, it can be copy-pasted to Minecraft's root folder on your device, under the 'saves' sub-folder, which also contains your other world. The folder path should be 'C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\saves'.

3) Open the latest version of Minecraft and enter The Uncensored Library world

The Uncensored Library world will run perfectly in the latest 1.21.4 game version (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you have correctly copy-pasted the world in the game's folder, you can simply open the official launcher and start the latest 1.21.4 Java Edition version.

Head to the single-player tab, find The Uncensored Library world and open it. Even though the world will display an older game version in the details, it will work perfectly in the latest Minecraft version.

After entering the world, you will have to walk to the library itself, which is massive in size. Thankfully, the world can be changed into creative mode, allowing you to fly and reach it quickly.

