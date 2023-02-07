How to play Minecraft unblocked in 2023

Minecraft is a game that countless people enjoy every day, though things sometimes get in the way of doing so. For fans who may be stuck at work or school, it isn't uncommon for web browser blocks, which disallow navigation to certain sites, to be in place.

Since work or school computers don't always allow players to download Minecraft directly or even play the classic version via a web browser, an alternative is sometimes required.

At the very least, players need a way to direct themselves around the web browser blocks. Both methods of playing the game unblocked can be tricky, but they're possible.

Keep in mind that certain methods work, but results may vary depending on how strict the blocking measures in place are.

Fans can play Minecraft unblocked via EaglerCraft

EaglerCraft presents a way to play Minecraft and subvert many web browser blocks (Image via EaglerCraft)

Each web browser-based blocking service is different and can, therefore, be tricky to navigate around. However, if a player can make their way to certain sites that may not be blacklisted, they can still play Minecraft thanks to third-party applications such as EaglerCraft. If standard URLs are blocked, it's also possible to utilize a proxy server.

If fans want to give EaglerCraft a go, it has many of Minecraft's features and core gameplay/visuals despite not being a perfect mirror of the game.

Here's how to access EaglerCraft and use a proxy server:

Open your web browser and head to a proxy server site such as hide.me/proxy. Enter the URL "https://eaglercraft.ru/" without quotations into the address bar of the proxy server. This should take you to EaglerCraft's main site with a dummy IP address in another country to bypass a web browser block. On the EaglerCraft site, select a version of the game you'd like to play from the drop-down menu and then press the play button. You can also download EaglerCraft directly if your device allows downloads and installation, but this is a subjective matter. You should be brought to a new screen within EaglerCraft where you press a key to enable sound, then enter your username while also selecting your in-game skin. Once you've finished, press the "done" button and enjoy the game.

Keep in mind that due to the way that Minecraft's intellectual property is copyrighted, EaglerCraft doesn't exactly have all of the features of the original game.

EaglerCraft has been built from the ground up as an open-source program, but it can't mirror some features without sustaining litigation from Mojang and Microsoft. It's for this reason that the program is constantly changing, and the developers have to comply with any demands made by the copyright holders.

Whatever the case, EaglerCraft may not be a perfect Minecraft clone, but it can still capture plenty of the gameplay and features present. It's still entirely possible to join a server solo or with friends and build, battle, and craft as much as a player would like.

Hopefully, the web browser blocks in place aren't too stringent, and players can spend some time in the world's most beloved sandbox game for a little while.

